BOISE — Residents in an affordable apartment complex who would be displaced if a student housing project on Boise Avenue is approved have been offered additional moving assistance by the developer, but the tenants are hoping for another solution.
St. Louis-based upscale student housing developer Collegiate Development Group made waves in 2019 when it proposed a multistory, roughly 195-unit project with 297 parking spaces near Boise State University.
The project received pushback from neighbors concerned about traffic as well as from advocates worried about the loss of affordable housing in the area. The company has now offered residents moving assistance, help finding a new place to live or the promise of subsidized apartments in the building for three years.
If the requested rezone is approved by Boise City Council later this year, it will displace the residents of the affordably priced 25-unit Ridenbaugh Place Apartments. A hearing on the project at Planning & Zoning last month lasted until 2 a.m. and dozens of people spoke against the project, which led to the commission denying the application. It was appealed to city council, but the hearing has been delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.
Collegiate Development Group CEO Brandt Stiles said his company opted to give support to displaced tenants because he felt it was important to help them with the financial difficulty of losing their homes.
“We’re building this housing because we believe it’s the right market, but that doesn’t mean we don’t empathize with the hardships it’s causing the tenants,” he said last week. “We believe we’re offering them a package that, despite the inconvenience, allows them to come out ahead.”
Although tenants of the apartment complex acknowledge the generosity of the CDG’s offer, Boise Renters United advocate Anthony Yenason, who spoke on behalf of the tenants, said they are hoping for an outcome where the Ridenbaugh apartments are not demolished.
“It feels like they had put some thought and effort into the conversations with residents and heard what the residents brought to the table, but ultimately the package is in case of displacement and for the residents displacement is not a win-win,” Yenason said.
The relocation benefits offered include six months' notice before relocation, support finding similarly priced units with help from several local property managers and cash payments of $4,000 for residents of one-bedroom units and $5,500 for residents of two-bedroom units upon move out.
If tenants would like to return to the site, they can live in a comparable unit for a reduced rate of $775 for a studio, $830 for a one bedroom or $995 for a two bedroom. The units would be provided either furnished or unfurnished.
Instead of this, Yenason said the tenants would prefer to work toward a community-ownership model for the property, where the residents are able to purchase the property with government assistance, continue to live there and own the property communally.
This model was used recently in Oakland, California, where housing advocacy group Moms 4 Housing, a group of low-income mothers and their children who occupied an empty home in the city, were able to purchase the property from an investor with the assistance of the city following an armed eviction by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Yenason said there were meetings with his group held with both the city of Boise and Boise State University to discuss the possibility, but he would not confirm who these meetings were with.
City of Boise spokeswoman Karen Boe declined to comment because it the rezone was a pending decision. Boise State University spokesman Greg Hahn did not return a request for comment after a statement from Yenason about the meeting was sent to him to review.
Stiles said his company was unaware of the housing crisis in Boise when they decided to work on the project because there was no similar objections when his company went through the approval process to build near WinCo Foods on Myrtle Street. The seven-story project will have 249 units ranging from studios to four-bedrooms and will rent between $1,000 and $2,900 per month.
“(Affordable housing concerns) didn’t come up in our project off of Myrtle, and we didn’t know when we put the project under contract the extent of the durations of some of the tenants or the nature of the tenants,” Stiles said. “A lot of it we really identified recently at the P&Z meeting.”