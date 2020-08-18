BOISE — Idaho’s permanent endowment fund had strong earnings over the just-completed fiscal year, so schools and other endowment beneficiaries will see a 4.2% boost in their distributions in fiscal year 2022 to $88.1 million, the state Land Board decided Tuesday.
“Any money for schools is always great – I’m always going to support that,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, who serves on the board along with the governor, the secretary of state, the attorney general and the state controller. “And considering the situation that we’re in right now, I’m happy to see schools get an increase, just period.”
In the current budget year, fiscal year 2021, which started July 1, Gov. Brad Little has ordered 5% budget cuts throughout state government, including to schools; for Idaho’s K-12 public schools, that’s a $99 million cut from their budget for the school year that’s just starting. Schools also are getting millions in federal COVID-19 aid, but those funds can’t be used to cover many of the items being cut, including raises for teachers and staff and discretionary operating funds for school districts.
Chris Anton, manager of investments for the state Endowment Fund Investment Board, told the Land Board, “Equity markets exhibited a strong recovery despite impacts of COVID-19. … Most of the major U.S. equity indices are near all-time highs.”
“So the equity markets have fully recovered, while the underlying economy continues to have challenges,” he said. He noted that the U.S. gross domestic product had its largest contraction ever during the second quarter of 2020, at a negative 32.9%. “This highlights the devastating impact we’ve had from COVID-19, and makes the drop of 5% during the first quarter look quite good,” he said.
The decline was led by declining consumer expenditures, Anton said, something Congress has recognized in working on another stimulus package “to help Americans weather the storm,” though the House and Senate haven’t yet reached any agreement.
This year’s distributions to endowment beneficiaries, the largest of which by far is the state’s public schools, were $84.5 million, including $52.6 million for schools. The other beneficiaries, receiving much smaller shares ranging from $1.6 million to $6.4 million, include universities, state hospitals and prisons.
For fiscal year 2022, the Land Board adopted the endowment board’s recommendation of $88.1 million in distributions, including $54.8 million for public schools, an increase of $2.2 million. It also adopted the board’s recommendation to transfer excess earnings of $18.7 million to the permanent fund, including $11.5 million for the school portion of the endowment, in line with the state’s investment and distribution policies. That will allow future distributions to increase.
“I think it’s great that we’re able to make that transfer to the permanent fund,” said Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. “That’s the gift that keeps on giving. … Well done.”
State Controller Brandon Woolf congratulated Anton and asked him to share the congratulations with the endowment board, “and thank them for their great work and recommendation.” He said he was pleased “to see this $88 million proposal for our distributions to the beneficiaries.”
“I totally agree,” the governor added, noting that he’d had discussions with Anton about questions he had about the fixed-income portion of the endowment portfolio. “I see where your projections were correct going forward. … We appreciate your hard work,” Little said.
The endowment had investment gains of 5.2% in the just-concluded fiscal year. Anton noted that inflation was at 1.6%, so that’s equivalent to a 3.6% “real return.”
He reported that all its permanent funds, for each beneficiary, are well above their inflation-adjusted targets or gain benchmarks; beneficiary distributions are well-secured; and every fund has full reserves.
The state’s investment and distribution policy calls for 5% of the three-year average value of each permanent fund within the endowment (7% for the State Hospital South endowment fund) to be distributed to beneficiaries each year, while maintaining earnings reserves.
Over the past five years, endowment distributions have risen each year, and next year will be nearly 40% higher than the 2017 distribution, which was $63.2 million, including $36.7 million for public schools.