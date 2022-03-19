NAMPA — As a group of high schoolers left the fresh mozzarella facility, the taste of cheese fresh in their minds, several made sweeping chef's kisses.
The students had traveled from Caldwell High School to tour a cheesemaking plant in Nampa on Thursday. The plant turns milk from Treasure Valley dairies into cheese eaten across the country and world. Lactalis American Group, a French-owned company, owns and operates the plant, and the field trip was a chance to connect with potential future workers.
“Labor is a huge priority for Lactalis so they are expanding their efforts to connect with the next generation of workers,” said Olivier Delobbe, the plant’s site director.
The Caldwell High School students are taking an introduction to livestock industry class, part of a suite of career technical courses offered by the school to help prepare students for jobs in local industries.
The visit began with Delobbe giving a presentation for the students to learn about the company and the main job pathways offered there.
The company is currently the largest cheese maker in the world, and the Idaho plant is the company’s largest of its 11 in the U.S., Delobbe said. The facility produces 300 million pounds of cheese per year using over 80% of the milk produced in the Treasure Valley, Delobbe said. A variety of cheeses are sold under Lactalis' Galbani label, such as string cheese, mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella.
The Nampa facility also produces whey protein powder, the drying of which occurs in the white tower visible from the Interstate 84, which is the tallest industrial facility in Idaho, Delobbe said.
The jobs available at the Nampa facility include milk receiving, laboratory technician, cheesemaker, cooker and molder operator, and packaging operator. People must be 18 or older to apply, and many of the jobs offer on-the-job training. The main quality required to work at the facility is being detail-oriented, Delobbe said.
Donning lab coats, hard hats, hair nets, safety glasses, and at times shoe coverings and ear plugs, the students observed each of the positions in action and heard from workers, some of whom had worked multiple positions at the plant.
Then it was time to eat. After walking along an elevated platform and peering into a long, heated trough that mechanically separated curds from whey in the fresh mozzarella facility, the students descended to the floor to sample small bites of the cheese, still warm from the machine that formed them. In the next room, where packaging occurs, Delobbe opened a chilled package of a hunk of fresh mozzarella, slicing it up for the group.
Back in the presentation room, a feast awaited: small cups of ricotta drizzled with honey and topped with a berry, string cheese, skewers of mozzarella and salami, tiny toasts with mascarpone and preserves, and fresh-from-the-oven cheese pizza. Each student got to take home a drawstring backpack full of different products made at the facility.
For Justin Ruhl, the students' introduction to livestock industry teacher, field trips like this one enhance student learning and can help spark interest in career paths they may not have considered.
“That’s that lightbulb moment — ‘this is maybe something I really want to do,’” Ruhl said. “I can talk ‘til I’m blue in the face to them, and it’s not as cool as coming out and seeing it.”
Reagan Colburn, a student, said she enjoyed seeing the process in person after having previously learned about cheesemaking.
“I think it’s really cool, especially the curdling process,” Colburn said, adding that eating the cheese was her favorite part of the tour.
Justin Laurenson, another student, found the process fascinating.
“How did they realize doing this, and this, and this, made this?” Laurenson said. “I think it’s crazy how complicated it all is and how it has all been figured out. And it just works.”
Though Laurenson does some construction work now, he is open to any job opportunities in the future, including cheesemaking, he said.