Radio documentarian Dave Isay stands next to one of two StoryCorps Airstream trailers outfitted with recording studios, Thursday, May 19, 2005, in Washington. Isay launched StoryCorps in an effort to create an oral history of America through the stories of everyday people. 

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization that shares audio stories of people from varying backgrounds and beliefs, will be recording remote interviews in Boise from Aug. 4 to Sept. 2 as part of its Mobile Tour.

“StoryCorps tells an authentic American story — that we are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness, and heroism. Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten,” founder Dave Isay said in a press release. “During this pandemic, the value of preserving these stories, and of strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated, is more important than ever.”

