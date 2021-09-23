BOISE — After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Boise's annual arts festival is back. While Treefort Music Fest is different this year, its ninth — a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — it's still striking a familiar chord among Boiseans.
Over five days, Treefort will draw thousands to downtown Boise and showcase music, art, food, drinks and even yoga. For many Boiseans, it's a welcome return after last year's cancellation and 2021 postponement. Treefort typically occurs in the spring.
"We're stoked to have it back," said Molly Leadbetter, owner of Meriwether Cider, a family owned cider company in Garden City, which serves beverages at Treefort in addition to its downtown Boise cider house. "It's a great thing for downtown."
The festival, which started Wednesday, can be a boon for local business. Rocci Johnson, owner of 42-year-old downtown bar Humpin' Hannah's, said the bar does well anyway, but she "absolutely" looks forward to Treefort, for the influx of customers and live acts.
"It looks like there's plenty of support and plenty of people who are looking forward to the show and looking forward to live music," Johnson said.
Johnson praised her staff, including her sound engineer, servers and security, who were implementing COVID-19 safety protocols during the bar's first night of live music Thursday.
The coronavirus continues to spread among Idahoans, leading local hospitals to enact Crisis Standards of Care, guidelines that a hospital can use to prioritize who gets care when there are limited resources such as space, staff and equipment.
Treefort attendees are required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative virus test. Face masks are also required within the festival and partnering venues. Organizers cut-off ticket sales last week, to limit attendance. And there were no walk-up sales, which normally comprise 30% of ticket sales.
"We've received lots of comments thanking us for holding a safe event and making Treefort happen again," said Marissa Lovell, Treefort publicist, in an email. "…And the mask compliance has been awesome. Everyone is just doing it and we have hardly had to ask people to mask up."
As of Thursday, organizers did not yet have data on how many people bought tickets, nor did they know how many people chose to show proof of vaccination or provide negative test results.
Treefort attendees and Boise residents Nora O'Brien, 24, and Porter Jacobson, 31, said they appreciate the COVID-19 protocols and found them easy to comply with.
"It's the most people we've ever seen wearing a mask in Idaho," Jacobson said.
O'Brien, a travelling nurse, originally from Minnesota, said she came to Treefort for the live music.
"I feel like you walk anywhere and you hear some more music and you follow that," she said.
While some cancelled — due to COVID-19 or other reasons — about 500 bands are set to perform during the festival, which runs through Sunday.
But it's not just about the music. Rhett Atagi and Christy Beavers are serving food at Treefort for the sixth time. They're the owners of Bochi Bochi Japanese Eats, a mobile restaurant specializing in takoyaki, octopus dumplings.
While Treefort attendance will be down this year, the food truck owners haven't noticed.
"I thought it was going to be a little slower this year, but we were busy all day yesterday, surprisingly busy," Atagi said on Thursday. "I love Treefort, anyway. It's our favorite event of the year."
Sean Cullen, one of about 800 Treefort volunteers, said the festival "has a little bit of everything for everybody." Working at the Ranger Station — a sort of help desk — with his wife Filippa, Cullen is a Boise native who hasn't been able to volunteer at Treefort in the past because it typically occurs during Spring Break, one of the busiest times of year for his airline employer.
This year, he got to join his wife, who has volunteered four times now.
"The energy of having Treefort out in BoDo (Boise Downtown) again … it's a breath of fresh air," Filippa Cullen said.
Treefort volunteers are involved in all facets of the festival, from setting up stages to pouring beers at Alefort, a beer garden, Lovell said, adding "we are so grateful for them."
The festival is also supported by sponsors, such as Shift Boutique and Keystone Station, downtown Boise clothing stores. Kelsey Miller, who co-owns both stores, said Treefort doesn't necessarily increase business, but the event brings people downtown.
"It's a really great event, and we'd love to see it continue doing what it does," Miller said.