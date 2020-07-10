BOISE — The “Piece of Hope” fundraising and awareness campaign is taking place this month at all Stinker Stores locations in Idaho, the Women's and Children's Alliance announced Friday.
This is the third collaboration between Stinker Stores and six domestic violence victim service providers around the state. Since 2018, Stinker customers raised almost $290,000 that supported services and programming for children impacted by domestic and/or sexual violence in Idaho communities, WCA's release said.
The campaign usually happens in April, which coincides with both National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. However, due to the statewide stay-at-home order in Idaho, the campaign was postponed until this summer.
This year, from July 11 to Aug. 1, customers at all Stinker locations will have the opportunity to donate and receive information about organizations in their communities that provide free access to services and programming for children impacted by domestic violence or sexual abuse.
"This outreach and fundraising campaign comes at a time when our community continues to be held in the vice grip of the COVID-19 global health pandemic," WCA's release reads. "Community programs are experiencing higher than normal requests for services as domestic violence and sexual assault rates are on the rise globally."
Six community organizations are benefiting:
- YWCA – Lewiston
- Advocates Against Family Violence – Caldwell
- Rose Advocates – Weiser, Payette, Emmett, McCall, Council, Cascade
- Women’s and Children’s Alliance – Boise
- The Advocates – Hailey
- Family Services Alliance – Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Downey, Soda Springs and American Falls