"Help fight hunger in Idaho and give a little holiday hope to Idahoans struggling to make ends meet" during the 11th annual Stomp Out Hunger event Nov. 6—16. Stinker Store customers have the opportunity to donate to the fundraiser when they checkout at any of the state's 66 stores, with all proceeds going to The Idaho Foodbank, according to a press release. Stinker Stores owners, Charley and Nancy Jones, will match $1 for $1 up to $25,000.
It is estimated that 1 in 9 individuals and 1 in 8 children were food insecure in Idaho prior to the pandemic; recent projections believe that ratio to be about 1 in 6 Idahoans and 1 in 4 children, according to the release. Every donation counts, as $1 can provide enough food for up to five meals. "Help Stinker Store employees surpass the $86,000 that was raised last year."
Stinker’s Stomp Out Hunger campaign has raised funds to provide food for more than 2.1 million meals to Idahoans facing food insecurity since 20210, according to the release.
Community Calendar
Friday
Nampa — Family Fun Fridays at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way. "Climb up, hop in and enjoy the Rec!" Slide and diving well hours are extended until 9 p.m. Top rope climbing wall will be open 5–9 p.m. Children are welcome to paddle board.
Eagle — Brookwood Subdivisioin Country Bazaar, 10 a.m., 68 S. Payette Pl.
Meridian — Outdoor Storytime & Songs, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, and Tiny Library, 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave.
Boise — Hour with the Expert (Jan Summers Duffy), 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Family 'Pumpkin Paint Pour' Workshop, 4 p.m., Instructor's home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Boise — Opera Idaho's Auction of Arias, 6 p.m., Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
Garden City — Lyle Sinclair Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Improv, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Playing Bridge (abridged) — A celebration and fundraiser! 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Saturday events at Nampa Rec Center
CPR/AED & First Aid Class
"This course is designed to teach participants to recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies," 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost: Member $50, Non-Member $75.
Beginning Floral Design
"Learn how to make festive and seasonal centerpieces and wreaths while having lots of fun" 10 a.m. to noon. All materials are provided, and class is for ages 18 and older. Cost: Member $65, Non-Member $70.
Hike and Soak — Snively Hot Springs
"Take an easy hike through the fall foliage, then enjoy a relaxing soak in a natural hot spring before heading home." Bring a lunch, and your swimsuit; event is 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cost: $10.
Fall Dance Camps — Fancy Nancy Dance Camp
"Learn some basics of Fancy Ballroom Dance, create some Fancy Butterfly Wands, and play a fancy game." This event is for ages 4–8, 3–4:30 p.m. Cost: Member $15, Non-Member $20.