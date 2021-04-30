CALDWELL — Steve Fultz, the longtime economic development director for the city of Caldwell, who helped lead the revitalization of downtown Caldwell, is moving on to a new job at the county level.
The Canyon County Board of Commissioners announced Friday that Fultz will be the new director of the Development Services Department. Fultz replaces Patricia Nilsson, who is retiring after eight years as planning director for the county.
“Steve is a team player with a vision for the future," the Canyon County Board of Commissioners said in a joint statement. "He was instrumental in the revitalization of Downtown Caldwell and the development of Sky Ranch Business Park, which now has over 40 businesses that employ approximately 2,000 people. The network Steve has built — not only in the local community but on a national scale — will be a big benefit in attracting more businesses to Canyon County."
Fultz began his career in Canyon County in 2003, working for the Caldwell and Canyon County Economic Development Council. In 2014, Fultz was named the city of Caldwell’s first economic development director and helped the city develop Indian Creek Plaza. Fultz also co-founded the Idaho Manufacturers Alliance and helped establish the Snake River Canyon Scenic Byway and Snake River Valley Wine Region.
“As a resident of Canyon County for the last 18 years, it’s been my honor and privilege to serve the City of Caldwell and Canyon County in an effort to create wealth in this community through investment and job creation,” Fultz said in a news release. “I look forward to this next opportunity to serve greater Canyon County as we move forward to smart growth."
Fultz has a master’s degree from Iowa State University in community and regional planning and a bachelor’s in geography and sociology from Morehead State University in Kentucky. He and his wife, Jenny, live in Canyon County and have four children and three grandchildren. Fultz enjoys playing guitar, and on the weekends, you can find him playing for numerous Sunnyslope wineries.
Fultz begins his new role May 5.