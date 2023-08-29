NAMPA — In a culture that emphasizes high achievement, how can you teach kids to be comfortable with failure?
One way to help kids learn that skill is letting them make things at an early age — creating, building and figuring out how things go together, said Wendy Wilson, the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) coordinator for the Idaho Out-of-School Network.
Wilson’s program provides hands-on STEM activities to kids through “Think, Make, Create,” mobile makerspaces: trailers filled with activities and materials compatible with Idaho Science Standards from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Each makerspace contains over 80 activities, and up to 100 children can use it at any given time.
On Tuesday, preschoolers at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa were testing out the materials from the club’s brand-new makerspace ahead of a training for the staff that will be facilitating its use.
The club’s new makerspace is the 28th and final one distributed to libraries, school districts, 4-H extension offices and other organizations that serve youth around Idaho, Wilson said. The makerspace will be used at the club’s sites in Nampa and Caldwell, said Boys & Girls Club of Nampa Executive Director Melissa Gentry.
“Our kids are so excited to get into it and learn from these STEM programs, and we’re just so excited and grateful for all of the donors that were able to help us purchase this, and (the Idaho Out-of-School Network),” Gentry said.
The preschoolers arranged and stacked Kapla blocks, and tried to fit together “Brain Flakes” — different colored plastic snowflake-like disks that can be interlocked to construct different shapes. They largely seemed engrossed, working quietly on the task at hand.
The makerspace also comes on the heels of COVID-19 related challenges for students and families, said Riley Brown, the club’s chief operations officer.
“A lot of our kids suffered or have learning loss, especially up through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown said, “so it’s great to see them find and experience new ways to learn.”
THE IMPORTANCE OF FAILURE
Research indicates that introducing children to STEM activities at a young age is important for cultivating a lifelong interest in those fields, Wilson said. Part of that process is engaging youth in the idea that it is not only OK to fail, it may be an important milestone on the road to success, Wilson said.
Too often, if a child does not succeed at doing something, they internalize the failure as a personal problem instead of the result of a process. And it could discourage their interest in learning about STEM fields.
STEM careers often require experimentation, learning from failure and doing something differently.
“So you have to give kids time at a young age to experiment with failure,” Wilson said. “Sometimes things don’t work, and you have to try again.”
It can be tempting for adults to step in when a child is struggling with something, Wilson said. Even during orientations for how to use the space, training facilitators have to resist the urge to take over other staff’s work when they are not quite getting it.
“That’s one of the important things kids can learn — parents and adults don’t need to help you,” Wilson said. “You can do it yourself, and you might fail, but ultimately, you will succeed.”
BACK TO THE BASICS, WITH AN EYE FOR THE FUTURE
In addition to the Idaho Out-of-School Network, many organizations and agencies have contributed to distributing the trailers, including the University of Idaho Extension 4-H programs, Idaho EcosysSTEM, Million Girls Moonshot, Idaho STEM Action Center and the Idaho Department of Education.
Wilson estimated the cost of building and stocking each trailer at $30,000. While it may seem steep, the returns are potentially great when it comes to cultivating the next generation of STEM leaders in the workforce.
It can be difficult to predict what jobs will even exist in the future, Wilson said. But many will likely require knowledge of STEM-related skills.
“We have to get back to the basics,” Wilson said, “and the real basics are tinkering, and making, and learning how to think about science.”