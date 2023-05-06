Steelheads
Subscribe
Saturday’s scheduled Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals between the Idaho Steelheads and Allen Americans was postponed after shooting at a nearby mall in Allen, Texas.
According to the Associated Press, multiple people were shot at Allen Premium Outlets, which is located less than a mile from the Credit Union of Texas Events Center.
Rep. Keith Self, who represents the area that includes the mall, told the AP he had confirmed with law enforcement that the shooter is dead, and that there was no one else involved in the attack.
According to a release from the ECHL, updates regarding rescheduling of the game will be announced at a later time.
Idaho leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.