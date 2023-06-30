Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — If you want to light fireworks on Independence Day, local law requires you to keep it “safe and sane.”

The term “safe and sane” is used to refer to fireworks that do not leave the ground and do not throw sparks farther than a 20-foot radius, said Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson at a press conference at the Meridian Public Safety Training Center demonstrating firework safety Thursday afternoon.

Sparks erupt from fireworks ignited during a safety demonstration at the Meridian Public Safety Training Center on Thursday.
A garden hose remains close by as fireworks are lit during a safety demonstration at the Meridian Public Safety Training Center on Thursday.

