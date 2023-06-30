MERIDIAN — If you want to light fireworks on Independence Day, local law requires you to keep it “safe and sane.”
The term “safe and sane” is used to refer to fireworks that do not leave the ground and do not throw sparks farther than a 20-foot radius, said Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson at a press conference at the Meridian Public Safety Training Center demonstrating firework safety Thursday afternoon.
Aerials, or fireworks that leave the ground — such as roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars — are illegal to use in both Canyon and Ada counties, yet they can be readily purchased in Canyon County outside of city limits, Johnson said. That is due to a loophole in Idaho law that allows people to buy such fireworks provided they sign an affidavit saying they will not use them in Idaho, he said.
“Just remember if you choose to do that and you light illegal fireworks and catch your neighbor’s house on fire, you are liable for that,” Johnson said.
Or, if neighbors call the police on people using such fireworks, they could have their fireworks confiscated and could be issued a citation, he said.
So, to celebrate legally and safely, choose fireworks that stay on the ground, and choose a spot like a driveway or road that is 20 feet away from shrubs and plants growing next to homes, Johnson said. Spread fireworks out, and only light one at a time, he said.
Adults should be the only people lighting fireworks and Johnson recommends using a barbecue lighter or something similar to keep hands away from the hot surface. Stand to the side of the firework when lighting it, rather than hovering over the top of it, he said. Keep a fire extinguisher and garden hose on-hand, he said.
After the firework has cooled, place it in a bucket of water to ensure it is out, said Lisa Richard, fire prevention officer with the city of Caldwell.
It’s important to keep pets safe during the holiday as well, Johnson said.
“Not many pets enjoy the loud bangs and pops and whistles that come from fireworks,” he said. He recommended keeping pets indoors to prevent them from getting scared and running away.
Boise Fire Captain Roy Boehm said, “the most important thing to do is to be safe, have a safety plan set up. Know what your fireworks are going to do.”