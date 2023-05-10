Boise River floating

A cluster of tubers float along the Boise River near Ann Morrison Park in July 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Anyone who enters the Boise River and has to be rescued will be charged for the efforts to rescue them, according to a new Boise River float website launched by the city and Ada County.

Earlier this month, a kayaker went missing on the Boise River after the city of Boise had posted a ‘Dangerous River Condition’ notice.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

