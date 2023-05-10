Anyone who enters the Boise River and has to be rescued will be charged for the efforts to rescue them, according to a new Boise River float website launched by the city and Ada County.
Earlier this month, a kayaker went missing on the Boise River after the city of Boise had posted a ‘Dangerous River Condition’ notice.
“Please stay off the river and away from the river,” Mayor Lauren McLean said during Tuesday’s city council work session. “It doesn’t matter if it’s shallow, something can happen unexpectedly…enjoy it for the beauty that it’s showing in its power right now, but know that that power is really dangerous.”
The new Boise River float website has an interactive map, which shows users known hazards, according to Bonnie Shelton, communications and marketing superintendent with Boise Parks and Recreation. A pop-up on the map says “Float the Boise River at your one risk” and informs users to wear a life jacket, never tie rafts together, never float alone and never float intoxicated.
Last month, the Army Corps of Engineers increased water flow from Lucky Peak dam and lake following a snowy winter and early spring in the Treasure Valley, which led to the river’s increased volume and pace. At the time, water officials said those conditions could last through late May or early June.
The river is not safe for floating right now, Shelton said. Normal flows for floating are between 500 and 1,500 cubic feet per second. Right now, the river is right below 6,000 cubic feet per second.
“Rather than just blowing up your unicorn or doughnut or whatever it is that we see people floating with, that we really tried to discourage, we want people to understand this is a wild, scenic river,” Shelton said. “You will be encountering unknown hazards potentially while you’re out there.”
The lead agencies on floating the Boise River are Ada County Parks & Waterways, Boise Parks and Recreation and the Boise Fire Department.
On the first day of river float season last year, which was June 27, the Boise Fire Dive Team made 14 rescue assists.
Several councilmembers discussed safety in the coming year.
“I was dismayed to see that there were paddleboarders on the river without life jackets on, because every paddleboarder should be wearing a life jacket on the river. So dangerous,” Councilmember Holli Woodings said. It is unclear when Woodings saw these paddleboarders.
Shelton said they can make videos to show the public why certain floating options are not a good idea, such as unicorn floats. Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton also discussed unicorn floats while talking about river floating safety this season.
“It just makes paddling difficult, trying to hit some of those currents that you need to hit to stay out of the trees,” Shelton said. “I think we can eventually get some more buy-in on why that’s just not the best route and not the safest route.”
The river is fast and cold with unseen debris lingering all around, Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said. The water temperature is roughly in the 40s right now, Roberts said, and the cold water impacts mobility and dexterity when one is in it.
In other words, when your body hits cold water, you can experience “cold shock,” which can impact your heart rate, breathing and blood pressure. Together, these create a greater risk for drowning, according to the National Weather Service.
“The river is at a very dangerous state…we’re about 1,000 below the 7,000 flood stage level,” Roberts said. “The banks are unstable, with some of the flooding that’s going on, as well as access for the fire department to get in and out of there in a timely manner is complicated as well.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
