West Nile Virus

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.

 Associated Press

The state’s first reported West Nile virus-related death this year came from Owyhee County.

The person who died was a male over the age of 50, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told the Idaho Press. His infection is one of five in humans across the state, and the only one in Owyhee County, according to the IDHW’s online surveillance summary.

