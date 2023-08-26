...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ada,
northeastern Canyon and southern Gem Counties through 130 PM MDT...
At 1242 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm over Caldwell, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Nampa, Caldwell, Star and Middleton around 1250 PM MDT.
Eagle and Firebird Speedway around 110 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National
Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National
Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.
The state’s first reported West Nile virus-related death this year came from Owyhee County.
The person who died was a male over the age of 50, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told the Idaho Press. His infection is one of five in humans across the state, and the only one in Owyhee County, according to the IDHW’s online surveillance summary.
West Nile virus is typically transferred through mosquitoes and it can take three to 14 days for clinical signs to appear, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
People who are infected with the West Nile virus will experience “mild” flu-like symptoms. Once infected, only close to 20% of people will develop West Nile fever. The symptoms of the fever include:
- Headaches
- Skin rash
- Fevers
- Body aches
- Swollen lymph glands
For older adults, the symptoms may progress and lead to more severe conditions, such as stiffness, paralysis, coma, and others.
The mosquito control programs of Ada, Canyon, Gem and Payette counties have joined to create the Drain the Rain program. According to a joint press release, the program’s goal is to encourage residents to get rid of any rainwater that may have recently accumulated. Mosquitoes can form from as little water as the volume of a water bottle cap, therefore, they are asking for assistance from the public so that they can prevent the risk of infection. If water is held for seven days, it can produce a mosquito.
Other preventive measures include:
- Eliminating any potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Places to look include flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires.
- Applying repellent before going outside. Dusk and dawn are the most active times for mosquitoes (repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone are most effective when following directions on container).
- Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when going to areas with high rates of mosquitoes
- Assuring the conditions of screen doors and windows.
- Purchasing EPA-registered insect spray used to safely protect against insects on horses.
VIRUS ALSO DETECTED IN HORSES
Three cases of the equine West Nile virus were confirmed in Canyon County this past week by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The department announced the cases in a news release.
All three horses have been treated by a veterinarian and are recovering. These cases were unrelated and originated from different areas of the county. The absence of the West Nile vaccine was found in all three cases, the release said.
The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District said in late July there was likely circulation of the West Nile virus “throughout” the county.
Idaho’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Scott Leibsle, explains the dramatic increase in risk when horses are not vaccinated or do not receive the vaccinations frequently. The West Nile vaccinations require annual boosters for full immunization. According to Leibsle, 98% of horses that are infected are not vaccinated or do not receive their boosters frequently.
The most common effects of the virus in horses include fever and weakness, usually seen through stumbling, leaning, or toe dragging. Some mental side effects may also present themselves in the form of anxiety and abnormal movements. In extreme cases, horses may suffer from paralysis and an inability to stand.
Horse owners have been advised to remove standing water while also using repellents to prevent mosquito infestation. Adding non-toxic mosquito dunks in watering troughs to fight against mosquito larvae is also recommended.