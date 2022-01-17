BOISE — Idaho Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, making him the fourth state legislator to acknowledge testing positive since the legislative session started just a week earlier.
“I have had no significant symptoms, other than fatigue and stuffiness,” Winder, R-Boise, told the Idaho Press. He was isolating at home and had been since testing positive last week; Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon said he anticipates Winder will return on Wednesday.
Last week, the House and Senate Democratic caucuses announced that two of their members, Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Rep. John Gannon, both Boise Democrats, had tested positive and gone home to self-isolate. Ward-Engelking was back at work in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning.
Also last week, Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, announced on Tuesday that he was participating in a legislative hearing he was co-chairing via Zoom as he awaited test results; on Monday, he reported that his test came back positive, so he stayed out the rest of the week.
“They told me to stay home until today and I’ll be fine as long as I wear a mask, so I did,” Holtzclaw said Monday. His symptoms were “not too bad,” he said, but “I went kind of stir-crazy at home. But you’ve got to kind of do what they recommend you do.”
Holtzclaw said, “I did all the shots, I wore the mask.” He said, “There are some others probably had it. … I know there are a whole lot of tests going on.”
As the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho, two Statehouse reporters also have announced they’ve tested positive, Keith Ridler of the Associated Press and Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television.
Also, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan announced Friday, as he opened the court’s hearing on four redistricting challenges, that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.
Idaho has seen more than 340,000 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare, and 4,274 deaths.
The Idaho Legislature is holding an in-person session with no mask requirements or other precautions, but is allowing remote public testimony this session in all Senate committees and some House panels.