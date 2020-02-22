BOISE — Two agencies dedicated to assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence hosted Idaho's first summit in December to address the statewide and nationwide issue of missing and murdered indigenous people, and they are planning a second summit for northern Idaho this spring.
The Idaho Summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People was organized by the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance, and the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.
Nationwide, homicide was the third-leading cause of death for American Indian and Alaska Native women under the age of 20 and the sixth-leading cause of death for indigenous women between 20 and 44, according to a 2016 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A Department of Justice Study from 2016 found that 84% of indigenous women have experienced physical violence in their lifetime and 66% have experienced psychological violence. The same study found indigenous women are 1.2 times as likely to have experienced any kind of violence in their lifetime as non-Hispanic, White-only women.
Part of the goal of the summit was to address the incomplete data that Idaho has regarding violence against indigenous people and how to improve communication between Idaho's five tribes and the state government.
The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs met Wednesday to hear from Tai Simpson, of the Nez Perce Tribe, and Nicole Fitzgerald, executive director at Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance, about the major takeaways from the December summit.
"There is not going to be a quick fix to the problem,” Simpson told the council, but with the summit she believes that Idaho is in the preliminary stages of working toward fixing it.
The push to host the first summit came after the Council on Indian Affairs met in October to hear about the efforts from other northwestern states to prevent increased violence against indigenous people. The council passed a motion recommending Gov. Brad Little conduct a study or create a task force to find out how many missing or murdered indigenous people Idaho has.
In that meeting, Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Chairman Ladd Edmo voiced support for a task force.
“I am fearful for the youth on our reservation,” Edmo said. “I have a 17-year-old daughter. I am strongly afraid that she could be a victim just because she is out in life enjoying her time.”
From the summit in December, Simpson said, "We have learned that the missing and murdered indigenous women and people epidemic is an issue that is very complicated and deeply disturbing.”
As for Idaho, Simpson said, “it is not at a crisis level, but prevention and response is important.”
Simpson said in Idaho, there are more indigenous men missing from tribes than women, but she said that data is incomplete because of the lack of reporting on all levels of government.
2019 SUMMIT TAKEAWAYS
Idaho lacks communication between tribes and knowledge about what each tribe is doing to work on the issue of missing indigenous people, Simpson said.
She said the state lacks an understanding of how to track responses to missing indigenous people cases and what protocols to follow when an indigenous person goes missing. She also said there are questions around where the funding will come from to implement steps to help tribes address the issue.
Simpson expressed some hope in the steps that the tribal and state governments are taking, such as educating law enforcement about how to work in indigenous communities. Simpson said she held five training sessions with law enforcement last year to discuss how to work in those communities.
She said the tribal and state governments are working together on how to improve communication. She also pointed to support in the statehouse to make May 5 a Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
Simpson said the coalition and Idaho Council on Domestic Violence are planning to hold another summit on April 20 in Coeur d'Alene.