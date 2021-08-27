BOISE — Governor Brad Little announced the opening of three COVID-19 antibody treatment centers and funding for expanded hospital and skilled nursing facility capacity on Thursday. The initiatives are intended to relieve pressure on hospitals and skilled nursing facilities caring for COVID-19 patients around the state.
The treatment centers will be located in the Treasure Valley, North Idaho and Eastern Idaho, with the exact locations made available in the coming days, according to a press release from the governor’s office. At the centers, patients will be able to receive monoclonal antibody treatments, or a range of therapeutic drugs that have been shown to lessen the severity of COVID-19 and the need for hospitalization, the release says. Though patients will need doctor’s referral to visit the centers, the treatment will be free.
The location of the treatment centers will be made available in the coming days.
“The centers will help preserve hospital capacity for the severely ill,” and will be in addition to the hundreds of private health care providers already offering such treatments, the release says.
The governor is also directing $10 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act toward hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, which they can use to “make more physical space available to provide care for COVID-19 patients, address staffing shortages caused by workers getting sick or being exposed to the disease,” and transition patients out of hospital facilities to free up capacity, the release says.
“The staffing shortage facing senior care facilities is so severe that many facilities cannot accept new patients who desperately need care,” said Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Healthcare association, in the release.
“This relief will help facilities find the staff necessary to provide quality care to their current patients and will enable facilities to accept new patients, which helps hospitals address the surge they are currently facing.”
Thursday, the state of Idaho reported 992 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. The state has announced 2,319 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
In addition to these measures, Little is continuing to urge eligible individuals to get vaccinated against the virus.
“There are too many unvaccinated people in our hospitals right now,” Little said in the release. “We need to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations so everyone else can continue to access health care for strokes, heart attacks, car accidents, and other emergencies.”
“We need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine.”