BOISE — Idaho’s state tax revenues exceeded forecasts by $84.4 million in June, closing out the fiscal year with a huge state budget surplus that’s now reached nearly $900 million and looks likely to hit $1 billion by the time state lawmakers convene their annual session in January.
“Idaho’s economic numbers show even in the middle of a global pandemic, conservative governing works,” Gov. Brad Little declared in a news release announcing the year-end numbers. “We have worked hard to curb government spending while providing tax relief and making investments where they count. We are seeing the impact of those conservative principles in action.”
In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, Idaho’s general fund revenue collections topped $5 billion for the first time, growing 24.2% over the previous fiscal year and setting a record for the largest percentage growth in a single year.
State economists Greg Piepmeyer and Saruul Khasar noted in the state’s monthly General Fund Revenue Report that the state just last year crossed the $4 billion mark in revenue collections for the first time.
When the Legislature finished its regular session in May, it had left $139.5 million unspent and unbudgeted, as an anticipated ending balance for the fiscal year. That figure has now increased by $754.9 million in unanticipated tax revenues, bringing it to a total of $894.4 million.
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, noted that the state anticipated a much different outlook as it entered a fiscal year marked by pandemic and economic disruption. “Last June, we had scheduled (a) Board of Examiners (meeting) the last day of the fiscal year in case we had to use rainy-day funds to balance the budget,” he said. “So to be in this position 12 months later is an incredible position to be in.”
If the state’s economy continues to perform as it has, the surplus could easily reach $1 billion by January, if not before.
“It gives us a chance to come into the session in January with a budget that not only will have a surplus, we’ll be able to address that, and long-range projects, and more tax relief,” Adams said. “It puts us in a different position than we thought we would be in, and it puts us in a different position than most states.”
The Pew Charitable Trusts reported in February that at that point, preliminary data showed Idaho led all states in its economic recovery from the pandemic with 11% more tax revenue than it reported pre-pandemic. At that point, 29 states had recovered from their initial COVID hit enough to report taking in as much or more revenue in the 12 months since the pandemic began as they did in the 12 months before it.
Idaho state Controller Brandon Woolf said, “The state of Idaho closed its fiscal year with a remarkable surplus. Due to prudent leadership and our fiscally conservative values, the state of Idaho was better prepared for the hardships of the pandemic and has come out of these unprecedented times with the best economic footing in the nation.”
The two largest drivers of the state’s revenue surplus were individual income taxes, which exceeded forecasts by $469 million; and sales taxes, which came in $166 million above forecasts for the fiscal year. Economists have credited federal stimulus spending as a major factor in the nation’s economic recovery, boosting both income and sales tax revenues to states.
Idaho’s state economists haven’t yet quantified the role of federal stimulus funds in Idaho’s surplus; they’ll do so in the new economic forecast they’ll release in August. “It’s a decent percentage,” Adams said.
That raises the question as to whether the potential $1 billion surplus is money that will keep coming in each year, or more of a one-time surge.
Adams said the state may well not collect $5 billion again next year, due to several factors, including ramping down of federal stimulus funds, along with major fiscal policy changes enacted by this year’s Legislature. Those included a big permanent income tax rate cut that will take effect in the next fiscal year, and a major transportation funding package that will divert more than $80 million a year from state sales tax proceeds to road projects. Both those changes will reduce the state’s general fund going forward.
Little previously announced that with the anticipated record surplus, he’ll advocate next year for additional tax relief and “strategic investments in key areas,” with education at the top of his priority list.