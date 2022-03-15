BOISE — The state of Idaho has filed a lawsuit over the tent encampment protest that's been taking place on state property across the street from the state Capitol since January, charging that it’s a nuisance and public health hazard, and seeking an injunction to order it removed.
“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property,” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release Tuesday. “Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests.”
Little, who said he and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden directed the state Department of Administration to file the lawsuit, said it’s “the next step in our deliberate, careful strategy to address a highly complex situation involving state statutes, case law, and the First Amendment while ensuring the state meets its obligation to protect public health and safety.”
While courts have upheld the First Amendment right of protesters to use tents as a symbol, they haven’t upheld a right to camp on state property, and state officials say that’s what’s been happening, with dangerous health and safety implications.
Even as the lawsuit was filed, an Idaho Senate committee on Tuesday afternoon passed HB 701, legislation to set up a program to put $50 million toward gap financing for affordable housing development in Idaho, as housing advocates warned the state’s facing an affordable housing crisis.
“You often hear lawmakers say that we don’t want Idaho to become like an Oregon or a Washington or a California,” housing advocate Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree, told the Senate Commerce Committee. “We are well on our way to becoming like our neighboring states, where tens of thousands of people are living in homelessness, if we continue to do nothing as a state government.”
She said there were 872 evictions last year in the Treasure Valley, and “about 2,500 people that we know of became homeless, and about 80% of those folks are becoming homeless for the very first time.”
Participants in the encampment across from the Capitol have been critical of city programs designed to help the homeless and local homeless shelter providers, the Idaho Press previously reported, and have demanded other accommodations or property to pitch their tents.
Rabe said HB 701 “would be a game-changer for our state,” enabling development of housing across the state that’s affordable for local essential workers.
Ellen Ganz, with the Mountain Central Association of Realtors, said a new workforce housing development in McCall is providing housing for local essential workers, from teachers to dental hygienists to city workers, and there’s a waiting list. She urged support for the bill “to support local, hard-working Idahoans.”
HB 701 earlier passed the House; it’s now headed to the full Senate. It would still be up to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to allocate the funds; the plan, proposed by Little, is to tap American Rescue Plan Act federal aid funds allocated to the state on a one-time basis. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association would oversee the new Idaho Workforce Housing Fund. Twenty percent of the funding would be set aside for rural areas, and the legislation would expire at the end of 2026.
Denise Caruzzi of the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition told the Senate committee, “We’re in a statewide crisis in affordable housing.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the Senate sponsor of HB 701, said, “Across the state, in communities large and small, employers are reporting housing cost is a factor that has made it difficult to attract and retain employees. Our state is growing rapidly, and this pace of growth has challenges.”
He said, “This fund will benefit many of the Idahoans we depend on each day, the Idahoans who work in our grocery stores, restaurants, schools, health care facilities, and the list goes on.”
Frustration with the housing situation has been widespread across the community as well as at the protest encampment, where Idaho State Police have issued roughly two dozen citations to participants and there have been multiple arrests.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction "ordering Defendants to leave the Capitol Annex and remove their belongings," and a declaratory judgment that the encampment is a nuisance and public health hazard that violates state rules governing the Capitol Annex.
A 43-year-old homeless man who would give his name only as “Razor” said Tuesday that he’s been at the encampment since it started, along with his wife. “We’re trying for a peaceful protest,” he said.
Asked why he’s stayed at the makeshift gathering of tents on the lawn of the Capitol Annex, where the ground Tuesday was muddy and malodorous, he said, “Because I am homeless, and I’m tired of seeing the housing prices be skyrocketing like they are.”
The man said he moved to Boise about four years ago,and is currently unemployed.
The state’s lawsuit was filed against Boise Mutual Aid, a loosely knit group that organized the protest; Ty Wyrenka, as a representative of Boise Mutual Aid; and a list of individuals. Wyrenka did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Idaho Press on Tuesday.
Howard Belodoff, an attorney with Idaho Legal Aid Services who has represented some people involved in the protest, said, “We only represent a few individuals.” He said Boise Mutual Aid is “not really an entity.”
When he’s been in touch with the state about the protest, Belodoff said, “We were trying to address the issues that they would raise. We proposed several solutions. … The state never responded.”
Those proposals included placing a dumpster on the site for trash, allowing portable toilets and, to address damage to landscaping, moving the tents to a portion of the adjacent paved parking lot, he said. “We proposed guidelines for people to be there, no drugs, no alcohol, no violence,” Belodoff said. “We proposed a lot of different things. … They don’t respond. So this is their response, I guess.”
Martin Hendrickson, another attorney with Idaho Legal Aid Services, said Tuesday afternoon when asked about the state lawsuit, “We’re still looking at that. We’re still studying it and talking to some of the folks down there that we’ve been in contact with, but we haven’t made a final decision on that yet. I would imagine that we will tomorrow.”
Razor said the participants in the protest have asked Idaho State Police officers who come to the site “for assistance in removing the drug dealers and the fight-causers,” but said, “Their response was, ‘We can’t do anything.’”
Asked what he and his wife will do if the state succeeds in its legal case, he said, “We’re still trying to figure that part out.”
The state’s legal complaint, filed in 4th District Court, says, "Defendants have erected a tent city at the Capitol Annex. They are using the tent city not as a symbolic form of expression, but as a place to unlawfully live."
"They are abusing the Capitol Annex by littering it with feces, vomit, urine, rotting food, needles, alcohol containers, and cigarette butts,” the complaint says. “The conditions are so abysmal that Central District Health has advised (Idaho Department of Administration) Director (Keith) Reynolds that the tent city is a public health hazard."
The complaint also charges that the encampment is a "locus of criminal activity."
"Defendants seemingly think they can continue to violate the rules because their conduct is constitutionally protected," the complaint states. "Defendants are wrong. The U.S. Constitution does not require Idaho to allow individuals to live, defecate, urinate, sell drugs, use drugs, litter, drink, or smoke at the Capitol Annex."
In 2014, a federal judge issued an order barring the state of Idaho from removing Occupy Boise tents placed on state property as part of political protests in the future, after a court fight over the 2012 Occupy Boise demonstration, which also was on the grounds of the Capitol Annex. The court ruled that the state can constitutionally ban overnight sleeping and camping – but that restricting political protests, including 24-hour ones, violates the Constitution.
The Capitol Annex is the former Ada County Courthouse; Idaho held two legislative sessions there in 2008 and 2009 while the state Capitol was being remodeled. It then housed the University of Idaho’s College of Law in Boise, until the college moved to the former Concordia Law School campus downtown. The college and the courts still use the facility, formerly called the Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center.