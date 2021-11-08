BOISE — Idaho state Sen. Ali Rabe is resigning from her post, but she’s not going far.
Her move was driven by the very issue that’s been at the heart of her legislative work: The area’s housing crunch. Rabe and her fiancé have been house-hunting in Boise’s tight real estate market, and after being repeatedly outbid by full-cash offers, finally landed their dream home in northwest Boise. But it’s not in her legislative district; it’s in the next one over.
So Rabe said she’s resigning her seat, but will continue to work on housing-related legislation she has in the works, and will serve as a substitute lawmaker in her new district when needed during the 2022 legislative session. Next year, she’ll run in her new district, where the current senator, Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, is retiring.
“I’m disappointed that I’m going to miss out on a session, but I had to follow the rules,” said the first-term state lawmaker, “and also needed to live somewhere with my fiancé. … We’re getting married next summer.”
Rabe announced her move on social media over the weekend. Her resignation was effective Friday, which means the Democratic central committee for her legislative district will send nominees for a replacement to the governor, who will make the interim appointment. The replacement senator will serve the remainder of Rabe’s current term, which ends next December.
“The past several months have been emotionally taxing,” Rabe said in her statement on social media. “I’ve been searching for housing by night and seeing so many folks in eviction court by day. The housing crisis has been the first thing on my mind nearly every waking moment.”
Rabe, an attorney, is the executive director of Jesse Tree, a local nonprofit that works with people at risk of eviction and homelessness.
“For this upcoming session, even though I won’t have an official seat on the Senate floor, I pledge to work closely with my Democratic colleagues and legislators from across the aisle to carry on what I started this year: helping ensure everyone in our community can find a place to call home,” Rabe said in her statement.
She already has three bills drafted, aimed at limiting excessive rental and application fees and removing barriers to affordable housing development. Rabe also has been working with numerous lawmakers from both parties and Gov. Brad Little on affordable housing, including new efforts to tap federal American Rescue Plan Act aid funds to finally fund Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund, which lawmakers created in 1992 to support affordable housing in the state, but which never was funded.
“It’s going to be targeted at providing gap financing for affordable housing developers, which is definitely a problem right now,” Rabe said.
Little, when he addressed the Idaho Mining Conference last week, made reference to the issue, noting that he was in midst of reviewing ways to eliminate barriers to affordable housing in Idaho.
“I’ve actually got a plan right here that I’m reviewing,” the governor told the conference-goers, holding up a document, “and we’re working … and we’re going to get some things done. But you just can’t snap your fingers and build affordable housing. You’ve got to find out what the hurdles are for affordable housing, and then try to address those … on a sustainable basis.”
His comments came as he discussed the $1.05 billion in unallocated ARPA funds Idaho still has available; Little noted that Oregon lawmakers spent their entire ARPA allocation before leaving town this year, but Idaho opted to wait. “We want to spread that out where it’s prudent, spread it out one-time, lowering the cost of government, creating sustainable communities,” he said.
Rabe called the plan “exciting,” and said, “I’m always talking to affordable housing developers in my day job, and was able to connect them to some folks and get their voice heard.”
Rabe currently represents District 17 in Boise, but her new home is in District 16 – both the current District 16, and the new one that was approved last week by Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission as part of its legislative district plan for the next 10 years.
Burgoyne, who has held that Senate seat for four terms and previously served three terms in the Idaho House, confirmed that he doesn’t plan to seek a fifth Senate term next year.
“She knew I was not planning to come back,” Burgoyne said. “I was one of the first to let her know that she didn’t need to worry about a primary with me if she wanted to run, because I was not going to run again.”
“I have absolutely loved my service in the Legislature,” said Burgoyne, an attorney. “But for everybody, there comes a time when a new phase of life is in front of you and you decide you want to put aside some things and do some other things, so that’s happened for me.”
Burgoyne, 68, added, “I pretty strongly believe that we all ought to be looking at turning things over to the younger generations. … The millennials, the Gen X’ers, the Gen Z’ers were not dealt as good a hand in life as the boomers were, and I’m a boomer.”
“We don’t need a Legislature that is made up primarily of retirees,” he said. “We need people who are engaged more directly in the economy, in the schools, struggling with student debt, business debt, buying houses, buying cars, trying to figure out how to get their kids through college – all of those things that are behind a lot of us at our ages.”
Rabe, 33, is a graduate of the College of Idaho and William & Mary Law School; prior to joining Jesse Tree, she worked in homelessness prevention in San Francisco, Cambodia and Sierra Leone and worked as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services adjudicator, dealing with refugees from around the world.
Rabe said, “I know that I am beyond fortunate that my family, unlike many others, was finally able to find a home that we can settle into – and that we can stop hopelessly scrolling through real estate apps.”
She said she’s been meeting with officials to determine the rules that apply to her change of residence and her service in the Senate, and “some of the rules may be open to interpretation.” However, she said, “I have decided to err on the side of caution.”