BOISE — Idaho small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak may be eligible for disaster loan assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Brad Little's office announced Wednesday.
The state is seeking responses from small, non-farm businesses across Idaho whose operations and ability to conduct business have been disrupted by the outbreak. The responses will determine whether qualifying small businesses in Idaho are eligible for the loan assistance.
If approved, the assistance for businesses will be in the form of up to 30-year loans from the SBA. The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits.
To respond, businesses should complete and the SBA Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet to assist with the qualification process, found on the Idaho Commerce website at commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19. Email the completed form to Jerry Miller at the Idaho Department of Commerce, jerry.miller@commerce.idaho.gov. For alternative submission options, call 208-287-0780.