BOISE — Idaho will spend another $4.7 million in CARES Act federal coronavirus aid to upgrade state computer networks and security, after a state panel unanimously approved the proposal Wednesday.
The funds, all to be spent under existing, competitively bid statewide contracts, will upgrade equipment and services overseen by the state Office of Information Technology Services, whose administrator, Jeff Weak, told the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee that COVID-19 has “profoundly changed how Idaho state government operates.”
When the pandemic hit, thousands of state employees shifted from in-office work to working from home, he said, requiring substantial upgrades to state systems to allow that to occur safely.
The office was allocated $5.2 million in CARES Act funds on May 4 as part of $57.7 million apportioned to state agencies to cover pandemic-related needs. “We reversed the flow of all those people going from internal to external and now trying to get back to their agency data,” Weak told the Idaho Press on Wednesday.
On June 9, CFAC allocated another $2 million to the IT services office to upgrade the state’s firewalls, as high numbers of new VPN, or virtual private network, connections taxed the old ones. Before that allocation, according to documents Weak submitted to CFAC, the state suffered “several significant and long-term network outages,” including major impacts on streaming video services.
The latest request will add significant network and security upgrades. It includes $2.3 million for network and infrastructure; $2.3 million for security and compliance; and $119,300 for professional services. The security and compliance portion includes replacement of the state's email gateway, which Weak said is "overwhelmed" as it processes more than 6 million incoming messages a month, with about 1 million of those filtered out for "malicious content."
He said the current system is at "end of life," and email is the most common vector for cyber threats to the state.
The work will start immediately, with purchase orders on existing contracts running through the state Division of Purchasing; it’s scheduled to be completed by the end of December, the state’s deadline to spend its $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act funds.
Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director and the chairman of CFAC, said, “We did have the director of ITS confirm that these were directly related to COVID and could be executed prior to Dec. 30.”
No committee members spoke against the allocation and it was approved unanimously; the panel’s recommendation on the allocation now goes to the governor for final approval.
Weak said, “With this purchase, our employees who are in that work-from-home environment will be very effective and efficient, but more importantly they’ll be working in a safe and secure manner. That’s our primary focus … is to make sure our citizens’ data is protected to the best ability that we can.”