Idaho State Police troopers responded to seven fatal crashes that left 12 people dead over Memorial Day weekend and wrote 233 citations to motorists for not wearing seat belts.
In 2020, state police responded to zero fatal crashes over Memorial Day weekend, and in 2019, the agency responded to two fatal collisions including one that involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian reportedly in the road in Twin Falls, according to Idaho State Police Spokeswoman Lynn Hightower.
Last weekend, state police in District 3, which covers the Boise area, responded to a fatal crash Saturday in Marsing that killed four people, all from California. Three others involved in the crash were hospitalized after being pulled from a burning vehicle, according to news releases.
Another crash on Sunday on state Highway 75 near Stanley resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man from Caldwell.
“Our ISP Troopers and dispatchers connect with those involved, their families, and those who witness these very serious crashes. They’re incredible professionals, yet like all Idahoans, we too felt the extreme tragedy faced by too many families this past weekend,” said Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills in a news release.
Idaho State Police was one of 59 law enforcement agencies across Idaho to participate in the recent “Click it or Ticket” education and enforcement campaign between May 17 and May 30, the agency said.
Data from the Idaho Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety shows from 2015 to 2019, 56% of vehicle occupants killed in Idaho crashes were not wearing seat belts, and 1,207 unrestrained vehicle occupants were critically injured in traffic crashes, state police said.
“I’ve been to so many crashes, even low speed or single-vehicle crashes, or crashes in the center of town, where a seat belt would have kept someone secure in the vehicle or otherwise prevented serious injuries,” said Idaho State Police Sgt. Steve Farley in the release.
“In the summer when families and groups are taking more long trips, it’s essential everyone is properly buckled in. It’s that many more people who could be hurt, and it’s tough to see crashes where those injuries may have been prevented.”