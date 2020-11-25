BOISE — Idaho will spend $5 million of its share of CARES Act coronavirus aid for contract traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to assist hard-hit Idaho hospitals through December, and another $300,000 for training for providers to administer the new COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in the state.
Both allocations were approved by unanimous votes in Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee on Wednesday; the funds will go out through the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
“Our current constraint at hospitals is not beds, it’s not PPE (personal protective equipment), it’s really staff,” state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the panel.
“Prior to the pandemic, we had a shortage of doctors and nurses in Idaho, and we’ve felt that through the pandemic,” he said. But now, he said, “We have a number of staff that are out due to being ill themselves … or being isolated due to exposure to a COVID-positive person, or dealing with child care, quite frankly … or other issues. On top of that, they are very fatigued. They have been working very hard for a very long time.”
Jeppesen noted that the state has taken several steps to address its hospital capacity issues since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Idaho. It’s activated the Medical Reserve Corps, which includes medically trained people in Idaho not currently practicing as doctors or nurses, many of them retired or now in other professions. It’s activated the Idaho National Guard to assist hospitals and long-term care facilities. And it’s waived an array of rules and fees to allow out-of-state nurses, nursing students and others to quickly get to work in Idaho.
“Even with all of that, we see that our hospital capacity is very stretched,” Jeppesen said. “We actually are at the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID that we’ve seen through the pandemic, and many of our hospitals are at the very edge of their capacity. We are very worried about Thanksgiving and the effect that that will have. We anticipate that will cause an increased number of cases.”
Several Idaho hospitals are projecting that their COVID-19 patient numbers will double by the end of December, Jeppesen noted.
“Running out of hospital capacity is really where we don’t want to be,” he said. “It affects all Idahoans.” That would include COVID-19 patients along with Idahoans who’ve been involved in car accidents, suffered heart attacks or strokes, or otherwise found themselves in serious need of medical care.
Under Jeppesen’s proposal, the $5 million for contract staff would be distributed through the Department of Health & Welfare to hospitals to offset traveling nurse and respiratory therapist costs through Dec. 30; any costs incurred after that date would have to be paid by the hospitals.
Jeppesen also presented the $300,000 proposal for training and enrollment of providers statewide who will administer the new COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available.
“We’re anticipating a limited supply of the vaccine probably as early as mid-December,” he said, largely for front-line health care workers. “We want to be well-prepared when we get larger volumes of those vaccines to go out to the rest of the population of the state, that we are prepared to do so, and to do so safely and effectively.”
Jeppesen and several CFAC members said during this Thanksgiving week, they’re thankful that the vaccines are being developed and are proving so effective in trials.
After both proposals won unanimous approval, Alex Adams, CFAC chairman, said he’d work with the governor to process the paperwork immediately and allow the contract for traveling staff to be expedited. “Look for the paperwork within the next hour,” he told Jeppesen.
Adams said local governments, state agencies and others who received previous allocations from CFAC will have until Dec. 11 to provide full accountings to the state controller’s office, after which the panel can consider reallocating any unspent funds. That all has to happen between now and the end of the year, when the federal authorization to spend the CARES Act funds expires.
“There have been conversations, and we’re participating actively in those conversations, about Congress extending the deadline beyond Dec. 30,” Adams said. “So we’re getting down into crunch time and there’s a lot of moving parts. We’d just ask for your patience, as we try to figure out the best path forward to navigate all of these variables.”
CFAC is likely to meet again “sometime in early December,” he said.