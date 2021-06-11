MERIDIAN — Two large parcels of state-owned agricultural land in Caldwell sold together for $36.6 million during an auction on Friday afternoon. Endurance Holdings, LLC, a Meridian-based company, offered the winning bid, according to Emily Mueller, an administration agent with Corbett Bottles Real Estate, which hosted the auction at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian.
The parcels sold for $35.2 million, with a buyer’s premium of $1,408,000 bringing the total cost to $36,608,000 — nearly 6 1/2 times their appraised value as of December 2020.
The required minimum bid for the properties was their appraised value, which was $2.4 million for the 162-acre parcel and $3.3 million for the 120-acre parcel. Together, the total appraised value was $5.7 million; the properties were appraised in December 2020.
Bidders were not deterred by the city of Caldwell's temporary moratorium on new development due to the uncertainty created by the Legislature’s passage of HB 389 this year; that new law caps property tax budgets for growing cities and other local governments. The city elected to “pause” new development for up to four months to figure out how it can still provide services to new growth.
As previously reported, the University of Idaho has leased the parcels, which are located near Vallivue High School and Vallivue Middle School in Caldwell and comprise nearly 282 acres, for agricultural purposes since the 1940s. Due to the nominal revenue generated from the parcels, the state decided to auction the land to generate greater revenue for U of I, the designated institution benefiting from the sale.
“It surpassed expectations by far,” said Josh Purkiss, real estate services bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Lands. “Just the excitement in the room was electrifying.”
Around 50 people attended the auction, including Gov. Brad Little. When bidding for the two parcels reached $29.8 million, the auctioneer, Kent Corbett, asked the governor jokingly if the winning bidder would get any special perks.
“Is there some kind of a tax play, because all of the money is going to the University of Idaho?” Corbett asked. “Can we write that off? Would that work?”
“We’ll get you a Vandals T-shirt,” Little replied.
Corbett pretended to negotiate for the number of T-shirts and their sizes before returning to facilitating the bidding.
Participants were required to have $250,000 in cashier’s checks per parcel to qualify to bid, and they could bid on both parcels, or on individual parcels. However, for the parcels to sell individually, the aggregate sales price of the individual parcels needed to exceed the bid offered for both parcels together.
Bidding began at $6 million for the two parcels together, slightly more than their combined appraised value, and rose quickly to $20 million. Next, the auctioneer asked for bids for each individual parcel, before returning to bidding for the two parcels together. It soon became clear that the parcels would be sold as a pair because the bids offered on each separate parcel would not exceed the value of the bids for the combined parcels.
The parcels are located in an area that the city of Caldwell has zoned for low-density residential development, or three houses per acre. The parcels could accommodate up to 846 new homes, and possibly more if the developer applies for and receives a special-use permit for multi-family housing construction from the city.