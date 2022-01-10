BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Monday proposed an 11% increase in state funding for Idaho’s K-12 public schools next year, the largest percentage increase since 1999 and the largest dollar increase ever, at roughly $300 million.
With a record state budget surplus that’s now climbed to $1.9 billion, Little also proposed major income tax cuts and a big boost to infrastructure spending, including a transportation funding package that exceeds last year’s record expansion.
“My budget pays off state building debt, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in interest payments. My budget also puts us on a path to pay off all known deferred maintenance needs — those backlogged repairs needed in our infrastructure — over the next 10 years. And my budget bolsters our rainy-day funds to a record level, putting more than $1 billion in the bank to guard against future downturns,” Little declared in his State of the State and budget address to a joint session of the Legislature.
He got a warm reception from lawmakers, who repeatedly applauded his proposals during his half-hour speech.
“I think it was the best of all possible worlds,” said Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, allowing Idaho to address “things that have been on our to-do list for years, and do it without raising taxes, and also we’re going to get tax cuts. I think that’s an excellent message. How can you not support that?”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said the governor’s proposals include “a lot of things on our to-do list for decades,” from fixing deteriorating bridges to addressing deferred maintenance on state and university buildings to addressing behavioral health issues.
Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate, however, decried the move to again cut state income taxes, saying it will largely benefit the state’s wealthiest individuals and businesses, rather than focus on property tax relief.
“We have listened to our constituents,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “They desperately want a break from skyrocketing property taxes. I have never been contacted by a constituent clamoring for more income tax breaks for those at the top.”
She said Idaho’s budget surplus was “generated by systematically underfunding vital services,” and said the state should catch up on those before again reducing its income tax rates.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who takes a lead role in crafting the public school budget on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said she was "thrilled" with the governor's education funding proposals.
Those include a $47 million boost in early literacy funding to Idaho school districts — enough to fund optional full-day kindergarten in every school district if 80% of families decide to participate.
“Local school districts across Idaho, with input from families, will decide how best to deploy the resources,” the governor said. “Literacy has been my top priority because it just makes sense. Our investments in education later on will have more impact if we can work with families to get more students to read proficiently early on.”
“Adding these investments now will increase state literacy funding fivefold since I took office just three years ago,” he said. “I cannot think of a more ‘back to basics’ investment that will make a meaningful difference in students’ lives today and for years to come.”
GOP lawmakers praised the governor’s plan for leaving priorities up to local districts, while Democratic leaders said it should have more clearly called for funding for full-day kindergarten statewide. Most Idaho school districts already offer full-day kindergarten in at least some of their schools, but they do it through a patchwork of funding mechanisms ranging from charging tuition to parents to relying on voter-approved supplemental property tax levies. Idaho now funds only half-day kindergarten from the state level; kindergarten remains optional for families.
“I like the local control aspects of it,” Horman said of the governor’s proposal.
Little’s education initiatives also include speeding up the teacher career ladder, in effect funding two years’ worth next year at a cost of $104 million; that’s accomplished in part by a one-time boost this year from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Little also is proposing $1,000 bonuses for all teachers in the current year to reflect the increased workload due to the pandemic, at a cost of $17.8 million.
State Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra said, “I am thrilled that the governor met my request for using COVID relief funds to provide $1,000 bonuses for Idaho teachers, whose commitment, skill and above-and-beyond efforts are essential to minimizing learning loss and supporting students through the pandemic.”
The governor also is proposing $50 million for “Empowering Parents” grants, continuing a program first offered this year to offset costs to families for things like computers, tutoring and internet connectivity at home.
Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly praised the governor's education proposals, saying in a statement, "His proposed 11% increase to the state’s K-12 education budget is the strongest improvement in recent years. If approved by the Legislature, this new funding would begin to move Idaho away from the horrifying distinction of ranking below every other state, and the District of Columbia, in per student spending. Our students deserve much more than what they have been getting from Idaho policymakers in recent years, and Gov. Little is guiding us to the right path forward."
Though Little has been talking about Idaho’s affordable housing crisis for the past year, his newly unveiled budget doesn’t show direct investments into the long-unfunded state Housing Trust Fund. Instead, Little is proposing to put $50 million in federal ARPA funds toward workforce housing, to be used to provide gap financing to develop affordable housing.
Last week, the Biden administration released U.S. Treasury guidance for federal ARPA funds that stretched for 437 pages, said Little’s budget director, Alex Adams; a close review of that showed it foreclosed placing the funds into Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund. Instead, it will go into a new workforce housing program to be operated by the Idaho Housing & Finance Association.
The governor also is proposing a 7.1% general fund budget increase for Idaho state universities next year and a 4.8% increase for community colleges; a $10 million boost to career-technical education; and $50 million in federal ARPA funds for the Workforce Development Council to invest in job training and apprenticeships for in-demand professions.
On income tax cuts, Little said after last year’s major cuts — $220 million in one-time rebates and $163 million in ongoing cuts for individuals and businesses through rate reductions — “I am proposing we double down on our efforts.” Lawmakers greeted the news with applause.
He’s proposing $600 million in additional income tax relief, including $350 million in one-time rebates to be sent out during the current fiscal year, and another $250 million in ongoing income tax cuts by lowering rates. He’s also proposing a $64 million savings for Idaho employers through a temporary lock-in of unemployment insurance tax rates, a proposal he unveiled last month.
“Some say we shouldn’t cut taxes, that we have to choose between cutting taxes and meeting important needs within our state. This is false,” Little said. “My budget shows we can do both. We can spend less than we bring in, offer tax relief, and fund the top priorities — education and infrastructure.”
The rebates he’s proposing would be approximately a 12% rebate of income taxes. The cut in tax rates would lower Idaho’s top rate, for both individuals and businesses, from 6.5% to 6.0%.
On the heels of the state’s biggest-ever investment in its transportation system, Little is calling for more next year. “We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our farm products to market,” he declared in his speech.
Last year’s transportation funding package included big investments in major new projects, including an $80 million a year ongoing funding stream to cover bonding. This year, Little wants to target maintenance.
“My budget invests another $200 million in ongoing funding to fully address our known maintenance needs locally and statewide. I also propose we invest another $200 million in onetime funding to clear out one-third of the backlog of deficient bridges,” he said. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known needs — to maintain our roads and bridges permanently — with no new taxes.”
The ongoing $200 million would come straight out of the general fund. It would be split, with $120 million going to state projects and $80 million to local governments.
Little also is calling for spending $225 million in ARPA and federal infrastructure funds to upgrade broadband infrastructure across the state.
There’s also an array of additional one-time infrastructure investments in Little’s plan, from water and sewer projects to improvements in the state’s emergency communications system to a $75 million investment into the state’s veterans homes. Lawmakers will begin delving into the details on Tuesday.
“We’re at a unique point in history,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “We are now reaping the rewards of creating a positive business climate.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said after the governor’s speech, “We have some extraordinary opportunities here because of the surplus that we have, and it continues to grow.”
“We’re very fortunate,” Winder said. “We’re in a very unique position here in Idaho.”