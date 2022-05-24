Ada County prosecutors argued last week that former lawmaker Aaron von Ehilinger should not have a right to bail after he was found guilty of rape, according to a response to his motion asking to be released and for a new trial.
The prosecution filed a response to the motion last week on Thursday, saying von Ehlinger should be denied the release due to the charge and verdict itself, as well as his trip outside the country when a warrant was out for his arrest.
Von Ehligner was extradited from Georgia in October of last year following an out-of-country trip that he said was business-related, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Additionally, von Ehlinger has prior criminal history, which includes inattentive driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and one count of carrying a concealed weapon under the influence that was later dismissed, court records show.
The response said that von Ehligner testified he also owns multiple firearms — he would have to surrender those based on the defense’s request for release.
According to Idaho Criminal Rule 46, the determination of whether a defendant should be released on their own recognizance is based on multiple factors, but some include whether or not the defendant is likely to flee the area and if they have a prior criminal history.
“The State respectfully requests the Court continue to hold Defendant without bond pending sentencing in this case and deny Defendant’s Motion without a hearing,” the response said.
A hearing is set for June 13 at 9 a.m.
