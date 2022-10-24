Lawrence Wasden 2022 handout photo from campaign (copy)

BOISE — Idaho has now received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds, and will receive a total of $128 million over the next 18 years, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday.

It’s the second-largest such influx of funds to Idaho from a legal settlement ever, second only to the 1998 multi-state tobacco settlement that has netted Idaho more than half a billion dollars. The state continues to receive more than $20 million a year from the tobacco settlement; the money goes to Idaho’s Millennium Fund, a permanent endowment fund, and annual expenditures from the fund's earnings, as appropriated by the Legislature, pay for tobacco cessation, substance abuse treatment and prevention and related health care needs.

