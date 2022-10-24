BOISE — Idaho has now received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds, and will receive a total of $128 million over the next 18 years, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday.
It’s the second-largest such influx of funds to Idaho from a legal settlement ever, second only to the 1998 multi-state tobacco settlement that has netted Idaho more than half a billion dollars. The state continues to receive more than $20 million a year from the tobacco settlement; the money goes to Idaho’s Millennium Fund, a permanent endowment fund, and annual expenditures from the fund's earnings, as appropriated by the Legislature, pay for tobacco cessation, substance abuse treatment and prevention and related health care needs.
The opioid funds come from three settlements and one bankruptcy; the largest was a $119 million settlement announced in May. That was part of a $26 billion settlement agreement between the government and Cardinal Health, McKessen, and Amerisource Bergen, the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors; and Johnson & Johnson, which agreed as part of the settlement to stop selling opioids. Forty-nine states signed on to the agreement, which resolved more than 4,000 claims of state and local government across the country.
The defendants in the legal cases were accused of engaging in false, deceptive and misleading conduct in the sale, marketing and distribution of opioids, as well as creating a public nuisance, in the nation’s widespread and deadly opioid epidemic. The companies denied the allegations, but agreed to pay the damages to settle the multi-state lawsuits.
The funding coming to Idaho will be divided with 40% going directly to participating counties and cities and 20% to the regional public health districts. The remaining 40% will be allocated to the State-Directed Opioid Settlement Fund to be appropriated by the Idaho Legislature based on recommendations by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council.
All 44 Idaho counties, 24 eligible cities and all seven of Idaho’s public health districts joined the settlement, enabling Idaho to receive the full funding.
“This level of participation shows the strong commitment of both the state and local governments to work together to obtain the most money to fight the opioid epidemic in Idaho,” Wasden said in a statement when the settlement terms were first announced in 2021.
The money can go to mental health and substance abuse programs related to supporting opioid prevention and recovery efforts.
“These funds will play an integral role in helping Idaho push back against the opioid epidemic,” Wasden said Monday. “The payments we’ve received thus far allow state, regional and local governments to begin implementing the programs that will ultimately help our state recover from the addiction crisis.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.