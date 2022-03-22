BOISE – Idaho is launching a new “town hall” website that will serve as a one-stop shop for Idahoans to access public meeting information for all state executive branch agencies, Gov. Brad Little and state Controller Brandon Woolf announced Tuesday.
Little signed a proclamation instructing all state executive branch agencies to post meeting notices, agendas and minutes to the site on and after April 15, in addition to existing notice requirements under the Idaho Open Meeting Law. “Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government,” Little said. “I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho.”
Legislation that cleared the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday would allocate $2 million to upgrade state agency meeting rooms and technology so that meetings can live-stream online through the site.
Woolf, who developed the “Transparent Idaho” website that already posts large amounts of state data and financial information without the need for citizens to file a public records request, said, “Traveling through our great state of Idaho, I’ve heard the many Idaho citizens who want to be engaged, they want to participate and they want to be involved.”
By easing access for all to state meetings, he said, the new site will help in “creating a culture of openness.”
“My top priority remains increasing government transparency to inform, educate, and engage the citizens of Idaho,” Woolf said. He and his staff have been working for several months to design and set up the new site.
Little said, “I think it’s really important that people know how to participate.”
Woolf said the goal is that eventually, local government meetings also can be incorporated into the town hall site.
In response to questions from reporters, Little said there’s no firm timeline yet as to when streaming of meetings through the site will start. “They’re going to have to build out that technology,” the governor said.
In a statement, Little said, “Enhancing Idahoans’ confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one.”
The $2 million funding bill is awaiting approval from the House and Senate. It would transfer $2 million from Idaho’s state general fund surplus to the state’s Permanent Building Fund this year on a one-time basis to underwrite “conference room technology improvements for the purpose of increasing government transparency,” according to state budget documents.