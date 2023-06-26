The prosecution on Monday filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow last November.
Bryan Kohberger was charged earlier this year with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“Considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty,” the notice said. “The State will continue to review additional information as it is received, and reserves its statutory right to amend or withdraw this notice.”
In death penalty cases, prosecutors have to prove aggravating circumstances, according to KTVB. The state listed five aggravating factors in its notice:
First, that at the time the murder was committed the defendant also committed another murder.
Second and third, that the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity,” and that the defendant exhibited “utter disregard for human life.”
The fourth factor is that the murder was committed during another crime (burglary) and the defendant killed or acted with “reckless indifference to human life.”
“The defendant by his conduct whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murder at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society,” the notice said.
Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.