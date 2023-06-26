Four Killed University of Idaho Gag Order

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho.

The prosecution on Monday filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow last November.

Bryan Kohberger was charged earlier this year with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

