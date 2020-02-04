BOISE – Next year, Nampa will become home to the state’s third mental hospital, State Hospital West. It’ll be a lot smaller than State Hospital North in Orofino or State Hospital South in Blackfoot, but officials say the 16-bed unit will serve a key need, housing adolescents with serious mental illness.
Those young patients now have to go to a unit in Blackfoot in eastern Idaho, but 75% of them are from the Treasure Valley. Meanwhile, it’ll make room for 20 more adults in Blackfoot, where that bed space is badly needed.
Idaho lawmakers held a budget hearing this week for the behavioral health divisions of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, and the new facility in Nampa, on which construction started in the fall, was front and center.
“Really, the purpose is to build capacity for the adult units,” Health & Welfare Division Administrator Ross Edmunds told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. The department now has waiting lists, he said.
“We’ve seen a more challenging population that are waiting to get into those hospitals,” Edmunds said.
That includes adults who are committed to the state by the courts to restore competency before facing criminal charges; some are violent.
“We need the 20 beds that it will create for us at State Hospital South,” Edmunds said.
Gov. Brad Little’s budget calls for spending $3 million in state funds to operate the new State Hospital West next year, including 50 full-time state employees. Lawmakers in 2017 approved relocating the adolescent psychiatric unit from Blackfoot to the Treasure Valley and remodeling the Blackfoot space to serve those higher-need adult patients, allocating $10.3 million from the state’s Permanent Building Fund for the two related projects.
The new State Hospital West will serve patients roughly between the ages of 11 and 18. It will be located on what previously was bare ground on the campus of the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, or SWITC, though the new facility’s function is unrelated to SWITC’s.
Niki Forbing-Orr, Idaho Health & Welfare spokeswoman, said the two facilities are “totally separate.”
“The only reason that new facility is being built on that land is because that is land that the state owns,” she said.
SWITC is a facility designed to stabilize and return to their communities people with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities, mostly adults; it currently has about 16 residents. “The goal is to transition them back to the community,” Forbing-Orr said.
State Hospital West will be an adolescent psychiatric treatment hospital.
“There’s a lot of work being done out there,” Forbing-Orr said.
The current adolescent unit in Blackfoot saw 112 admissions in fiscal year 2019. The median length of stay was 33 days; the cost per patient per day was $785.
The new State Hospital West will provide services to patients with a primary psychiatric diagnosis; those services will include one-on-one counseling, social therapy, a medical regime, recreational and occupational therapies, and continuing education. The department estimates that it will serve 125 to 150 patients a year with an average length of stay of 30 days.
It will be roughly 17,500 square feet, and have 16 single-occupancy patient bedrooms, a medical exam room, classroom space for education, occupational and recreational therapy space, a commercial kitchen, dining, an outdoor activity area, two comfort rooms, and safety rooms.
It will have a staff of up to 65 people, including some contracted workers, and be licensed by the state of Idaho as a 16- bed pediatric psychiatric hospital. State Hospital West will seek full accreditation, and will be open 24/7.
The facility is expected to open to patients in February or March of 2021.
State Hospital North has 55 beds; State Hospital South has 106 psychiatric treatment beds plus a 29-bed nursing home facility. Both provide short- and long-term 24-hour residential care for people whose psychiatric conditions render them unable to remain safely in the community.
Currently, Idaho is seeing a surge in its budget for community hospitalization, which pays for stays at private mental facilities when someone is committed to the state, but there are no beds at either existing state hospital. “This budget has grown exponentially,” budget analyst Jared Tatro told lawmakers. “For this year, the appropriation is $2 million, and this budget has already spent $3.5 million.”
Edmunds said, “The 20 beds will help a lot.”
In the last five years, he said, the state has seen a 250% increase in the number of patients committed to state custody by a court to restore competency so they can stand trial on criminal charges.
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said currently, community hospitalization in Idaho is paid for entirely with state general funds, but under the Institutions for Mental Disease (IMD) waiver that Idaho is requesting from the federal government in connection with Medicaid expansion, Medicaid could start picking up a large share of those costs.
“We’re in the transition, but Medicaid expansion is going to help in mental health a lot,” he said.