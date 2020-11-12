BOISE — As Idaho’s COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, members of the state Board of Health & Welfare expressed dismay and frustration Thursday and urged Idahoans to wear masks and take other steps to slow the spread.
“We’re in a world of hurt up here,” said board Chairman Darrell Kerby of Bonners Ferry, which is in the northernmost county in the state along the Canadian border. “Boundary County’s COVID went from hardly any activity to lots of activity, and my office is now closed and operating only virtually. And there’s quite a bit of concern up here, which at the outset didn’t exist.”
“We have a record number here hospitalized,” said board member Linda Hatzenbuehler of Pocatello.
Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, briefed the board on the current COVID-19 situation. “Our hospital health care capacity is incredibly strained,” she said. “We’re looking at our crisis standards of care, making sure we have things in order.”
She noted that Idaho is setting records for new cases, deaths, testing positivity and more. “It’s happening everywhere,” she said.
“I know there are still some misperceptions that COVID isn’t real. Well, I can tell you that the huge increases in cases we’re seeing, in cases and deaths, it’s a real thing,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “So we’re encouraging everybody to keep carrying that message and keep using face coverings and things.”
Board member Wendy Jaquet of Ketchum said, “Perhaps our board should be making a recommendation to the governor with regard to face coverings or masks.”
But both the board’s deputy attorney general and Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen responded that the board couldn’t do that; its statutory role is to advise the department, not the governor; and that topic wasn’t listed as an action item on its agenda on Thursday. Jeppesen said that issue currently is being handled by Idaho’s seven public health districts.
Jaquet said, “Given the spike, I’m grateful that we have these precautions in place where I live, and I’m hopeful that the districts will be effective down the road to get more put into place.”
Board member Jim Giuffre of Boise said, “I think the topic that Wendy brought up is an important one for the board to discuss appropriately whenever we can get it on the agenda. … It’s a frustration, I think, for me personally and maybe for some other board members as well, that we can’t do more to encourage the preventive actions that really have proven to work.”
“Our hospitals and our staff may not be able to handle the kind of case increases that we’re seeing today,” Giuffre said, “and … it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better, according to all the forecasts — particularly with the holidays coming up.”
Giuffre said he also wanted to remind county commissioners who serve on public health district boards that when they take on that role, “Idaho Code makes it clear they have an obligation, a duty and a power to protect the public health, and mask wearing certainly qualifies, at least at this point in time.”
According to the AARP, 34 states and the District of Columbia now have statewide mask mandates; Utah became the latest just this week, when its GOP governor, Gary Herbert, issued one along with other pandemic-related steps for the state on Sunday night. That state also is instituting weekly testing of college students across the state; forbidding all informal social gatherings beyond household members; and tapping its National Guard to help with contact tracing.
Shaw-Tulloch told the board, “Depending upon where you live, you’re seeing lots of different actions being taken.”
Roughly half of Idaho’s population is currently under locally issued mask requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19, including Boise and Ada County. The two most recent Idaho cities to consider such restrictions, however, Twin Falls in the Magic Valley and Post Falls in North Idaho, both declined to impose them.
“All these cases increasing across the state, it’s overwhelming local public health districts’ ability to do contract tracing and case investigation,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “People are … being rude, they’re not answering phones. … And if they are able to get hold of people, what they’re finding is that people have absolutely no idea of where they’re getting it. They think they’re being safe, but the spread is so far and wide in communities that it’s really challenging right now to pinpoint exactly where its origin is. Hence, it’s even more important now than ever for wearing a face covering and staying apart from others.”
Shaw-Tulloch also reported that the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee has met twice and will meet again next week, and is looking ahead to when the first doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 reach Idaho, with Pfizer seeking emergency authorization for its newly developed version. “I’m told to expect about 60,000 doses in two batches, because the Pfizer vaccine needs to be given 21 days apart from the initial vaccine to the second dose,” Shaw-Tulloch said.
No immunity is provided by the first dose, she said, but the company’s preliminary estimates are for 90% immunity after the second dose.
The state has lots of issues to address with the extreme cold storage that vaccine will require, she said, and “who in the priority population should receive those vaccines.”
“What we have heard so far is that health care personnel is really where we need to be focused,” but sub-priority groups still are being determined. “We have limited resources, and we have a lot more than 60,000 folks that need to get the vaccine,” she said.