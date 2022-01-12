BOISE — Idaho needs an “aggressive” approach to raising state employee pay next year, lawmakers on a joint committee on employee compensation heard Wednesday, but it also needs to find innovative new ways to satisfy an increasingly young, increasingly mobile workforce with different expectations from previous generations.
“Money can’t be our only solution,” said Division of Human Resources Administrator Lori Wolff told the Change in Employee Compensation on Wednesday afternoon. “We have to invest in the human aspect of work. … We must invest in a more fulfilling employee experience, and we must be in touch with what they want.”
By the end of Wednesday’s hearing, lawmakers on the panel were kicking around ideas ranging from free tuition for state employees to increase their job skills to on-site day care centers to health club memberships.
“This is quite a responsibility this committee has, to treat our state employees right and be competitive with other opportunities,” said Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, the panel’s co-chair. “It’s our legal obligation by Idaho Code.”
“A dollar amount doesn’t always fix everything,” he said, “but we do appreciate our employees and we want them to know that.”
At a time when Idaho is struggling to fill thousands of state jobs amid a wave of retirements, parents leaving the workforce, and fast-growing wages elsewhere, the state also is facing “a huge shift in a generation of workers,” Wolff said.
As baby boomers retire and demographics shift, “Millennials and Gen Z will make up over half our state workforce in fiscal year 2023,” she said.
These workers demand more use of technology, Wolff said. They “value flexibility in their schedules and work so that it can fit better into their lifestyles. They want to work from anywhere using digital tools,” and be able to communicate quickly with their co-workers and supervisors.
“At least right now, they are not as motivated by retirement and health benefits,” Wolff said. “Data shows they are more mobile and less likely to stay at jobs long-term.”
“I think we have an unprecedented problem, at least in my lifetime,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa.
Idaho’s state worker pay has long lagged far behind market rates, but the state has made up the difference in part with its benefit and retirement packages. Even that is starting to slip now, however.
The latest studies of state employee compensation found state employee salaries overall lag 26% below private-sector market rates, and 7.6% below public-sector rates. Benefits still offset that somewhat, as state benefits are about 16% higher than private-sector market standards, Wolff said. But they’re actually below the median now compared to other public-sector jobs, such as those at federal or local government positions or in neighboring state governments, coming in at 4.5% below market.
For total compensation, including benefits, Idaho is now 12.2% below market compared to the private sector, and 6.7% below for the public sector.
For next year, Gov. Brad Little is recommending 5% more for state employee pay, including a 2% across-the-board increase in the state’s salary structure for all employees and 3% for merit raises at agencies’ discretion.
The cost for that is estimated at $36 million in state general funds next year, and $75.8 million in total funds.
Wolff offered startling examples of how state employee pay is currently falling short. “Median housing costs are almost nine times higher than the average wage for a state employee,” she told the lawmakers. “About 80% of our state employees can only afford to spend about $1,500 a month for rent or mortgage, and you cannot find a three-bedroom rental in this valley for under $2,000 a month.”
Turnover among state employees is rising; it was 19% in fiscal year 2021, and the current rate for Social Worker 2 positions is 36%. Employees who earn $35 an hour working as information technology engineers for the state “can get the same job and work from home for a company outside of Idaho for about $90 an hour,” Wolff said.
Compared to major public and private employers in Idaho —“essentially our biggest competitors for the same talent” — she noted big pay gaps: A parks and recreation manager is paid 26% less; a software engineer 28% less; a maintenance craftsman 29% less.
Meanwhile, the 55-and-older workforce in Idaho has fallen by about 11%, she said. And there’s been a 10% decrease in 16- to 19-year-old workers.
Idaho has more than 2,500 unfilled state jobs, and is struggling to attract applicants, at a time when workloads at many agencies have “doubled or even tripled in the last two years,” she said. “State workers fill some of the most important positions in Idaho.”
Wolff said while money isn’t everything, “We must take money off the table if we’re going to compete and survive in this economy.”
“The best way to stabilize our workforce is to stem the tsunami of attrition and increase retention,” she told lawmakers. “Even with a slowdown, wages are never going back to where they were two or three years ago. We have to play catch-up. Today, wages are rising faster for job-switchers than they are for job-stayers. We have to make it affordable for people to stay and work for the state of Idaho.”
Wolff said the administration will be proposing two pieces of legislation this year, one to authorize education reimbursements for state employees; and another to allow state retirees to return to work for up to three years without any change in their retirement benefits, while the state struggles with its current labor crunch.
She also touted Gov. Brad Little’s $10 million proposal for an “Innovation Center” to help the state reform and streamline how government work is done. “We have to start looking at work differently,” she said. “We are going to have a demographic problem and not have enough workers, so we have to think differently about how we work.”
The committee is scheduled to meet twice more before submitting its recommendation to legislative budget writers on state employee compensation for next year.