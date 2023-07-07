Idaho State Board of Education logo

The Idaho State Board of Education on Friday determined no open meeting violation occurred when it held a May 15 executive session to discuss the University of Idaho’s acquisition of the University of Phoenix.

The board met in response to a lawsuit filed by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Solicitor General Theo Wold alleging the board violated the Open Meetings Law before it approved the University of Phoenix acquisition. The board made its decision after a 30-minute executive session.

