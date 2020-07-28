BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education is hosting a virtual meeting Wednesday with local health care leaders, public school officials and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to discuss resuming in-person instruction in public schools.
The public meeting is intended to "build dialogue" and to discuss the framework for reopening public schools for 2020. Health professionals from the Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's Health Systems will be involved in the discussions, as will representatives from the West Ada and Boise school districts.
The meeting is scheduled for at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The public can listen in by calling 877-820-7829 and can participate with the access code 8461895.