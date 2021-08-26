BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that lawmakers fund full-day kindergarten, rather than the half-day the state now funds.
Many school districts and charter schools in Idaho already are offering full-day kindergarten due to strong demand and positive results, but they’ve had to patch and scratch together funds from a variety of sources, ranging from voter-approved supplemental property tax levies to tuition charged to parents to state early-literacy funds.
“We’re totally committed to the governor’s focus on K-3 literacy, and I think we all believe that if we’re going to really move the needle on that, the state’s going to have to make an investment in full-day kindergarten, particularly for our underserved populations,” said Kurt Liebich, state board president, after the unanimous vote.
“By the time a kid gets into first grade, they’ve got to be ready to learn how to read,” he said, “and if they’re not, we’re going to be playing catch-up.”
The legislation endorsed by the state board would amend the state’s school funding formula so that for students attending kindergarten for a full day, districts would receive full funding; for those who attend half-day, they’d still get the half-day funding level they receive now. The proposed bill estimates that if 80% of parents opt to have their student attend full-day kindergarten, it’d cost the state general fund about $42 million a year.
The board’s recommendation goes to Gov. Brad Little, who will decide whether to pitch it to lawmakers in January. Liebich said, “I think there’s still going to be discussion on how we do it: Is it a per-student funding model? Do we increase the amount of literacy dollars? One of the big challenges with all-day kindergarten for many districts is, do they have the space to do it?”
“Every district’s going to handle this in a different way,” he said. Some may phase the program in by initially focusing on underserved students, he said, who are at risk of falling behind.
“Our goal is to have every kid ready to read by the first grade,” Liebich said.
During this year’s legislative session, two GOP lawmakers, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, introduced a bill to have the state pick up the full tab for all-day kindergarten as an option statewide, at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million. The hope was to enhance student achievement, relieve pressure on property taxes, and provide a more equitable system than the current patchwork, which leaves some Idaho families with access to full-day kindergarten but not others.
Though widely supported, including by House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, the bill never came up for a hearing as changes were considered, and then lawmakers had to take an unprecedented hiatus from their session due to a major Statehouse COVID-19 outbreak.
Crabtree said in the spring that he’d continue to work on the bill, “because I’ve found no one to suggest this doesn’t work. All-day kindergarten pays tremendous benefits.”
That’s been the experience of school districts across the state that have offered it; kindergarten is optional in Idaho. According to state Department of Education figures from the spring, 88 of Idaho’s 115 school districts and 34 of its 67 charter schools offered at least some full-day kindergarten option. Some, including Boise and West Ada, charge tuition to parents.
Kuna reported big gains in student learning, along with rave reviews from parents and teachers, since it began offering full-day kindergarten to all students three years ago.
In other action Thursday, the state Board of Education:
Heard a preliminary report on research by board staff showing that the COVID-19 pandemic, and the changes in learning delivery models it prompted for Idaho high school students, including switching from in-person to hybrid to online learning, led to declines in grades, particularly for economically disadvantaged students, Hispanic students, English language learners and migrant students. “COVID-19 and changes in the modes of instruction appear to have exacerbated existing achievement gaps,” the initial research concluded; the research is continuing.
“I think it’s very useful data as we look at how we resolve the issue here,” board member Linda Clark said. “We have to accelerate learning. We don’t have an extra year. This will be very helpful.”
Approved the establishment of a new “Institute for Advancing American Values” at Boise State University. BSU President Marlene Tromp told the board the new institute, which will include public events encouraging dialogue; academic research; and education programming, including development of new cross-disciplinary courses; is “designed to bring people into dialogue and to honor the deep convictions that they have, but to support them engaging with each other.”
She said it will “model and demonstrate that it’s possible, even when people strongly disagree, to be in rich dialogue for real learning to take place.”
Clark said, “I think the issue of civil discourse around complex issues is vitally important in our society right now, so kudos to you for planning to establish an institute that will foster that.”
Tromp said BSU already has received a $1 million private donation over the next 10 years to support the institute’s initial project, “Idaho Listens,” which will expand the university’s previous Distinguished Lecture Series. BSU also has received interest in the institute from across the country, she said. “We see it as a national model.”
Named Jeff Tucker as the next general manager of Idaho Public Television, succeeding Ron Pisaneschi, who retired at the end of July. Tucker, who was interim general manager and has served as director of content for IdahoPTV since 2013, has held numerous positions with the network, including director, videographer, producer, production manager and more.
He was selected after a board committee conducted a national search and interviewed candidates; Tucker was the committee’s unanimous choice. The appointment was effective immediately.
Board members had high praise for IdahoPTV’s work and its support of Idaho kids’ learning. “I think the work you all have done was just amazing and really helped during the pandemic,” Liebich told Tucker. “A lot of your programming specific to Idaho is just terrific.”