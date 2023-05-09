Kids Killed-Doomsday Plot-Who's Who

Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, on Feb. 26, 2020. On Tuesday, the prosecution and defense rested their cases in Vallow's murder trial in Boise. 

 Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases in Lori Vallow’s murder trial on Tuesday at the Ada County Courthouse.

Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Recommended for you

Load comments