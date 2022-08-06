Support Local Journalism


BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Board has declared the state Transportation Department’s entire 44.5-acre headquarters site along State Street as surplus property, clearing the way for it to be sold for development.

The board’s unanimous decision, which came with little discussion at a special meeting on Friday morning, means the ITD headquarters will move to the state’s Chinden campus in West Boise. The former site, which is smack in the middle of the city of Boise’s State Street Corridor that’s targeted for redevelopment, and also abuts Crane Creek and the Esther Simplot Park ponds will see entirely new uses.

