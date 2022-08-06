The Idaho Transportation Department building along State Street in Boise. ITD has declared the department’s entire 44.5-acre headquarters site as surplus property, clearing the way for it to be sold for development.
BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Board has declared the state Transportation Department’s entire 44.5-acre headquarters site along State Street as surplus property, clearing the way for it to be sold for development.
The board’s unanimous decision, which came with little discussion at a special meeting on Friday morning, means the ITD headquarters will move to the state’s Chinden campus in West Boise. The former site, which is smack in the middle of the city of Boise’s State Street Corridor that’s targeted for redevelopment, and also abuts Crane Creek and the Esther Simplot Park ponds will see entirely new uses.
“We understand that that is prime real estate, as you go down the State Street corridor,” said John Tomlinson, ITD communications manager. “That’s one of the remaining areas that hasn’t been developed. It’s had that building there since 1961.”
“That’s probably going to be a popular place that some developer will want to purchase, and who knows what they’re going to do with it,” he said.
The city of Boise has a vision for the area, which is part of its State Street Urban Renewal District. That includes mixed uses, such as housing, office and commercial space, with an orientation toward a transit-friendly and bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly layout.
The property is currently zoned for open space and institutional uses, but the city has indicated that in its zoning code rewrite, a mixed-use zoning is likely for the area.
How much is the property worth? “That’s, like, the $100 million question, literally,” said state Department of Administration Director Keith Reynolds. “There have been sales and offers for property downtown at just astronomical values, and how that’s going to translate to a property that’s five minutes from downtown and then the size that this one is, is just a big question mark. … There’s no doubt that it’s a very valuable property.”
Most ITD administrative offices already moved to the Chinden campus after a catastrophic water break in an HVAC pipe in January caused extensive damage and contaminated much of the main headquarters office building with asbestos. Several other ITD functions moved into one of three other structures on the site, but then moved to the Chinden campus on June 16.
There are still a few ITD functions on the State Street site, including a materials testing laboratory; warehouse; and other industrial uses. Tomlinson said the lab will move to a different site once the State Street property is sold; its heavy industrial nature isn’t appropriate for location next to residential uses at the Chinden campus.
“We do not have an answer for where it’s going,” Tomlinson said. “We’re still looking into all options.”
The current headquarters building was constructed by the state in 1961, and in 2013, it was named the Philip E. Batt Building in honor of former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt.
Reynolds said, “My desire is that the building they move into on the Chinden campus will be the Philip E. Batt Transportation Building. I don’t have an official blessing on that, but I don’t see why that wouldn’t be the case.”
Reynolds said that’s a much better name than the building’s current name, “Building 3.”
At the Chinden campus, “We are thrilled to have ITD joining us there,” Reynolds said. “They will be a great anchor tenant. Building 3 is one of the prominent buildings you see as you come in, and they are very welcome to be there.”
Currently ITD operations are in temporary quarters in Building 8 on the Chinden campus. “Building 3 will be able to accommodate all their office needs in one building,” Reynolds said. “We’ll probably have some of the ancillary functions, printing, those kinds of things, in separate buildings.”
That fits in with the state’s vision for the Chinden campus, Reynolds said, that state agencies can share functions like that in central locations, creating efficiencies.
The State Street site currently has about 180,000 square feet of space between four buildings. Building 3 at the Chinden campus contains 162,000 square feet.
The ITD board’s vote Friday declaring the property as surplus clears the way for the state Board of Examiners to transfer it to the Department of Administration for disposal. That likely will occur at the board’s next meeting Aug. 16, Reynolds said; he said it’s a “formality.”
“Then we send out a notice to all the state agencies that there’s a property available, and if there is some use for it by another state agency, they can put their hands in the air. Obviously, with this property, that’s going to be very unlikely,” he said, because the agency would be required to buy or lease the pricey property.
A state real estate study group on which Reynolds serves recommended two years ago that if the property is sold, it be marketed with the help of a broker or real estate consultant, he said. The state will issue a request for proposals for brokerage services, likely soon after the Board of Examiners officially transfers the property to the Department of Administration. The broker would then do a call for offers. “That is the procedure we’re going to follow,” Reynolds said. “It could be up to 12 months before it closes.”
“We’re going to attract national attention with this,” Reynolds said.
“It could be a lot of things,” he said. “But I think it will be a mixed-use development that’ll include commercial, office, retail, multi-family residential and single residential. And it’s large enough to accommodate all of it. It is quite a property.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.