BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Education unanimously approved the first reading of a new “diversity, educational equity and inclusion” policy Monday, opening a public comment period before the policy comes back to the board for final approval.
“The issues surrounding and related to these terms are certainly not new to the post-secondary landscape,” board member Debbie Critchfield told the board, “but they have taken on a different tone and have been a topic of concern and discussion in our state and during this last legislative session.”
Critchfield, the board’s immediate past president, said she and the board’s executive director, Matt Freeman, spent lots of time on the topic, as did new President Kurt Liebich, and board members have visited with Idaho college students, parents, faculty members and more “related to these topics and what they mean.”
All along, Critchfield said, the board has “maintained … we do not support indoctrination of any kind in any form at any level.”
The Legislature this year passed HB 377, legislation designed to allay fears about indoctrination and “critical race theory” in the state’s public schools and colleges, before the Idaho House would agree to pass the budgets for schools and higher education.
The bill forbids Idaho schools and universities from compelling students to adopt belief systems claiming any group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior, saying such tenets are often found in "critical race theory." Backers of the bill said it would not limit discussions on any topics. Gov. Brad Little signed HB 377 into law on April 28; it took effect immediately.
Even after passage of the bill, some lawmakers and others in Idaho this year maintained that Idaho’s schools and colleges are indoctrinating students into a leftist agenda; Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running against Little for governor in the 2022 GOP primary, formed a task force on the topic and has held two meetings so far, focusing on such allegations.
Critchfield and Liebich said the state board committed to address the issue, and examine what’s actually happening on Idaho campuses and how free speech and nondiscrimination can be maintained. They said the state board has found no evidence of indoctrination in Idaho schools or colleges.
Critchfield said the new draft policy ensures the board is clear about what it means when it uses terms like “diversity.”
“This is not a policy that is intended to direct a particular teaching,” Critchfield said, or to direct any ideology. She said it’s intended “to create a safe environment where students feel that they can come to have a free exchange of information, that they … can have that debate, and they don’t feel that they’re led to a certain ideology.”
Board members said the new policy aligns with current Idaho laws and formalizes board discussions. It also directs Idaho’s college and university presidents to develop and maintain campus policies consistent with the new board policy, standardizing the terms across Idaho campuses.
The new policy defines “diversity” as “differences in human characteristics such as race, color, national origin, sex, mental or physical disability, religious or ethical value systems, age, socioeconomic status, and ideological or political beliefs.”
It defines “educational equity” as “assurance that each member of an educational community has equitable opportunities, including individualized access to the resources, support, and tools needed to succeed.”
It defines “inclusion” as “the fostering of an environment in which the inherent worth and dignity of all individuals are recognized and valued, and where individuals have equitable opportunities to be included, engaged, and accepted with a sense of belonging.”
Much of the language for the new policy was drawn from existing accreditation standards, board members noted; some also came from the existing Idaho Human Rights Act.
Liebich said, “I think as a state, we’re debating some really difficult issues here. It started in the Legislature, you can hear it in the lieutenant governor’s task force. … I think it can really help us come to common ground as we spend time defining the terms that we’re using.”
Board member Dave Hill said the term “equity” is often misconstrued. Some incorrectly think it means enforced equality, he said. “The dictionary definition of equity is fair, impartial, unbiased,” Hill said.
“In business, we know that a lot of business research tells us that in the workforce, fairness is the key to an organization’s health,” Hill said.
Freeman noted, “It focuses on equitable opportunities, not equitable outcomes. I think that’s also an important nuance to appreciate.”
Public comments regarding the new policy may be sent via email to board@osbe.idaho.com; it will come up for final consideration at the board’s next regular meeting, Aug. 25-26 in Pocatello.