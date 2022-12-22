...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Kurt Liebich, president of the Idaho State Board of Education, spoke out during Wednesday's board meeting about the situation at North Idaho College, where the board’s recent controversial actions – placing the new president on leave and attempting unsuccessfully to bring back the former wrestling coach to take over as president – have drawn stern warnings over possible loss of the college’s accreditation.
Liebich said he wanted to speak directly to NIC students, faculty and staff. “We talk about a lot of things here at the state Board of Education, but the real work happens in the classroom between teachers and students, and that’s where the really important stuff happens,” he said. “And despite what happens at North Idaho College in the boardroom, the real work is in the classroom between dedicated faculty and students, and that work has been going on without interruption throughout all of this and it continues to go on.”
“It speaks to just the professionalism and the care and dedication that our faculty has to our students,” Liebich said, “and we don’t expect that to change.”
He told NIC students and alumni that credits they’ve already earned are good and are transferable, regardless of what happens. “Those credits are good,” Liebich said, “and they will be recognized anywhere throughout the state of Idaho. And for those of you who are considering matriculating through the spring semester, I would encourage you to do so.”
“I’m hopeful, given the letter that the Northwest Commission wrote to the (NIC) board, that the board will do whatever it can to address the concerns that are out there,” Liebich said. But in the “worse-case scenario,” if NIC were to lose its accreditation, he said, “I will commit to you that this state board is going to stand behind its students and we will do whatever we can to assure that there are offramps to other state higher education institutions. … We appreciate everything you’re doing and we have your back.”
Liebich opened Wednesday's board meeting with comments about the tumult at NIC, the Coeur d’Alene community college that’s one of four across the state.
“There have been a number of decisions made that have caused concern in the community,” Liebich said, saying the state board will do “anything we can do” to support the college and preserve its accreditation. “We operate as a system,” Liebich said. “We’re really fortunate in the state of Idaho to have four really strong community colleges geographically dispersed across the state,” institutions “that are all doing terrific work. And in addition to that, we have four four-year universities and colleges also geographically dispersed across the state, and we really operate as a system. What we’re trying to do is provide as many opportunities for our students and adult learners as we can in this state.”
“North Idaho College is a really important part of that system, as are all the institutions. So the fact that there is concerns about accreditation that have been expressed by the Northwest Commission is of very high concern to this board,” Liebich said. “The reality of it is, though, this board has limited ability to do anything about it, other than to encourage the board of North Idaho College to do everything they can to preserve their accreditation status.”
He noted that that’s because the SBOE serves as the board of trustees for Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities, but not for its community colleges, which are governed by locally elected boards. “It’s that governing board’s responsibility to govern that institution in alignment with the requirements that are established by the accrediting agency,” Liebich said. “We’re a local control state. Our community colleges have local taxing districts that are supported by local patrons, and I do think it’s appropriate that those local patrons elect local school boards to govern those institutions. So while we are keeping a very close eye on that situation, all we can do is encourage the trustees to do everything in their power to preserve accreditation.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.