BOISE — The state of Idaho has filed a response to Planned Parenthood's motion for speeded-up consideration of its lawsuit challenging Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, arguing that because the law hasn't yet taken effect, it's not legally appropriate for it to be challenged at the Idaho Supreme Court.
The trigger law, passed in 2020, takes effect 30 days after a judgment overturning Roe v. Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion last Friday overturning the landmark 1973 case, but hasn't yet issued its judgment formalizing the ruling. The law would make all abortions a felony in Idaho except for narrow exceptions to prevent the death of the mother or in rape or incest cases documented with a police report provided to the doctor.
The Planned Parenthood lawsuit, filed directly with the Idaho Supreme Court, contends the trigger law violates the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act.
The Attorney General's office argues the case isn't "ripe" for consideration by the state's highest court, because it hasn't taken effect. Once it's taken effect and someone alleges they've been harmed by it, the proper venue for a potential lawsuit would be local district court, they say.
"They envision the Court acting less like a court, and more like a legislature or executive officer," writes Deputy Idaho Attorney General Dayton Reed, "vetoing a law that has never been applied based on their opinions of what makes good public policy. But this Court decides concrete legal disputes, not ideological disagreements."
The state urges the court to reject the motion for expedited consideration, but also says that if the court grants the motion, the state wouldn't object to submitting its response brief by July 18 and setting arguments for Aug. 3.
Reed also writes that the U.S. Supreme Court in its Friday ruling "expressly left the question of the legality of abortion to the state legislatures," and says, "The remedy sought by petitioners should be sought in the legislature or at the ballot box."
The Planned Parenthood lawsuit charges that the trigger law — so called because it was “triggered” to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade — violates the Idaho Constitution’s “guarantee of the fundamental right to privacy in making intimate familial decisions;” violates the Idaho Constitution’s equal protection clause, along with the Idaho Human Rights Act’s prohibition on sex discrimination; and violates the Idaho Constitution’s due process clause due to unconstitutional vagueness.
The lawsuit is one of a wave across the country, including cases already pending challenging trigger laws in Louisiana, Florida, Utah and Arizona, the AP reports. At least one of those, in Florida, argues that that state’s trigger law violates the Florida Constitution.
A Florida judge on Thursday ruled that state's new law, which would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is an unconstitutional violation of the privacy provision of the state’s Constitution, the Washington Post reported, and said he'll issue a temporary injunction blocking it.
The Florida Constitution, unlike Idaho's, has a specific section guaranteeing a right to privacy. Idaho's Constitution does, however, have a clause stating, "This enumeration of rights shall not be construed to impair or deny other rights retained by the people."
On privacy, the Idaho lawsuit cites Article I, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution, which says, “INALIENABLE RIGHTS OF MAN. All men are by nature free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty; acquiring, possessing and protecting property; pursuing happiness and securing safety.”
Citing a string of Idaho Supreme Court cases stretching back to 1971, the lawsuit says, “As this Court has recognized for almost 50 years, the right to decide whether to procreate is a fundamental right under the Idaho Constitution.”
The constitutional section is expansive, the lawsuit says, and therefore protects the right to privacy in making “intimate familial decisions” as an “inalienable right.”
In the state filing, Reed argues that that argument is the same one the U.S. Supreme Court rejected in its decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and that the Idaho Constitution was modeled on the U.S. Constitution.
Louisiana’s trigger law was temporarily blocked Monday, pending a July 8 court hearing.