The typical price for Idaho starter homes has increased almost 80% since 2019, from around $171,000 to $306,000 as of January 2022.
As home prices jump in Boise, whole swaths of the market are locked out all at once.
“It’s brutal,” said Brett Hughes, broker and owner of Boise Premier Real Estate. “We will stop attracting as many young professionals because it’s an affordability crisis”
The problem: Homes are where jobs sleep at night, as the Federal Reserve puts it. And without affordable starter homes, young professionals find it harder to settle down and have a family. This could lead to professionals leaving this market, which could impact the Treasure Valley's economy.
A starter home is usually a smaller home or condominium purchased by first-time homebuyers. Definitions vary, but Freddie Mac, a mortgage loan company, defines starter homes as up to 1,400 square feet.
Hughes looks for the least expensive homes that are still quality.
Intermountain Multiple Listing Service data showed 11 quality homes in Boise listed at less than $450,000, Hughes said. In the first two months of 2017, 200 homes of similar quality sold for under $200,000. The Intermountain Multiple Listing Service is a database of property listings.
The whole bottom of the market is essentially gone, which is “very concerning,” Hughes said.
“When people are actually getting job offers in Boise, we’ll show them around and show them the housing market. It’s not a slam dunk anymore,” Hughes said.
Why starter homes matter
Home equity accounts for a significant portion of most of American’s wealth, according to the Census Bureau. Most people start to build that wealth with a “no-frills first home.”
Equity is the difference between a home’s value and what is owed on the mortgage — basically, the amount of a home the buyer actually owns. Homeowners can use the equity they’ve built to move up to a more expensive home.
The personal milestone of homeownership also intersects with the economy of where they live.
A shortage of single-family starter homes has “strong implications for the wealth, health and stability of American communities,” Freddie Mac Vice President and Chief Economist Sam Khater wrote in 2021.
Affordable housing available to residents earning a range of incomes “helps support labor force expansion and a more resilient, diversified economy,” according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
There are two long-term effects of professionals leaving the market, said Rafael Ribas, visiting assistant professor of economics at Boise State University.
The first is the market will specialize in certain skills and the second is a rise in income inequality.
If worker pay doesn't match the cost to live in a place, people will leave, creating a shortage of workers in lower-paying jobs, Ribas said. This leaves behind more highly paid industries.
But this lack of diversification is risky since fewer industries mean the economy is more vulnerable to a sector collapsing, Ribas said.
"It's very hard to predict beforehand if specialization is actually good or bad," Ribas said. "Think about Detroit ... It was a great place to live. The income was really high."
When housing prices increase, standards of living decrease for a significant portion of the population, said Steven Peterson, University of Idaho clinical associate professor of economics.
"The housing costs are crowding out other kinds of spending," Peterson said. "Rising housing prices hurt other businesses, downstream businesses ... it's hurting restaurants, drinking establishments, other kinds of services."
Another impact is companies have trouble expanding or relocating to the area, because it's hard to find employees or pay a high enough enough wage for people to afford housing. In some cases, it doesn't matter the wage because people can't find housing.
"It's been just an astonishing housing market," Peterson said.
But a lack of starter homes can also "fundamentally" reshape the character of a community, Peterson said.
The local population gets frozen out of the housing market, he said, and newcomers replace them.
It becomes impossible for residents' children to find homes and stay in the same community as their parents.
"In a vibrant growing community, there's a place for your children to find work and grow," Peterson said.
With current housing prices, young professionals would have to earn at least over $100,000 to make it into a medium-priced home, Peterson said.
Young professionals typically don't make that kind of money.
"You have to work your way up the ladder as you get more experience," Peterson said. "How do you even get in the door if you can't afford housing?"
Extent of the Treasure Valley issue
Earlier this year, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee stood in front of the Boise City Council to discuss the challenges of hiring, in part because of salaries offered by his department and the cost of living in the area.
“We had recruits that were in process … about halfway through the background process called and said I don’t think that I can afford the quality of life,” Lee said, standing in front of the council. “I’m going to withdraw my application.”
When housing prices rise, some workers and their families weigh the benefits of taking a job versus the cost of living.
Hughes said one of the biggest issues is the amount of appreciation. Appreciation refers to home values increasing over a period of time.
“If you don’t own an asset, if you’re trying to enter the market right now, that’s who I feel the worst for. That’s really, really tough,” Hughes told the Idaho Press in a recent interview.
Entry level price points are now $450,000 to $500,000, he said.
A buyer can afford a $150,000 home on one income, Hughes said.
The level of appreciation, almost 30% last year, is something “you don’t want.”
“It limits so many buyers so quickly,” Hughes said.
Another issue is land prices; For developers, land is so expensive, they can’t put starter homes on it, Hughes said.
Increasing supply costs and the current labor shortage have also driven up home prices, Boise Regional Realtors President Becky Enrico-Crum told the Idaho Press in a recent interview.
The area faces a shortage of all homes, which has led to skyrocketing home prices. Boise Regional Realtors said the Boise metro area needs 19,425 units of housing to “achieve a balanced market.” The number was based on December 2019 research from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Treasure Valley leaders react
The mayors of Idaho's largest cities voiced concern about the issue, in emailed comments to the Idaho Press.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said a starter home helped her and her husband to realize their "dreams of homeownership and stability" as they started building their life together. The couple learned how to manage a property, save and budget, McLean said.
"It was an opportunity that every Boisean that hopes to buy a home should have," McLean said. "Because years down the line you realize that it all began with that first home."
There are "far too few" starter homes in Boise, McLean said.
"To help, we need more options overall for Boiseans, including homes that families who are looking to become first-time homeowners can afford to buy," McLean said.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said he has been encouraging interested developers to consider condominiums, especially downtown. Condos are a "great way to introduce first time home buyers," Simison said, because they are typically cheaper.
"They also bring diversity in housing choice for those who want to own, but may not want the upkeep associated with single family residential in more traditional neighborhoods," Simison said.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in the coming months, the city plans to work with the local Realtor and builders association to assess the current inventory.
"We need attainable housing for all," Kling said. "Having housing for the next generation is critically important."