Starter Homes

A home at 4221 Marvin St. in Boise is listed for $299,900.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality.

But now there are five or six homes coming onto the market a week. The inventory of starter homes is increasing, and it’s less stressful for buyers looking in a lower price range.

Starter Homes

A home at 2423 Lemhi St. in Boise is listed for $299,900. 

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments