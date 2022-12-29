Support Local Journalism


STAR — When Peggy Fahy bought her home in Star’s Colt Place Subdivision in 2019, she was not told that the sloped, wooded parcel behind it was slated for development.

Carol Ward, at left, joins Peggy Fahy as they look toward an area of proposed development behind Fahy's home in Star's Colt Place Subdivision on Wednesday. The 10.96-acre parcel, north of a section of the Foothills Ditch, is supposed to be the third phase of development of the subdivision, but Fahy and other neighbors are opposed to it.

The 10.96-acre parcel, which is north of a section of the Foothills Ditch, is supposed to be the third phase of development of the Colt Place subdivision, or Colt Heights Subdivision. But Fahy and other neighbors say that because the original plat for the land expired in 2015, they were not told by their title company about the planned development.

Peggy Fahy looks toward an area of proposed development behind her home in Star's Colt Place Subdivision on Wednesday. She opposes a plan to build home on part of the parcel, which is north of the Foothills Ditch.
Peggy Fahy points toward an area of proposed development behind her home in Star’s Colt Place Subdivision as she walks the area with neighbor Carol Ward on Wednesday. Fahy and other neighbors are opposed to plans to build homes on part of the 10.96-acre parcel.
The backyard of a home owned by Carol Ward of Star faces south toward a 10.96-acre parcel of land proposed as the third phase of the nearby Colt Place Subdivision.

