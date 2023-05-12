City of Star generic screenshot (copy)
Star city council listened to nearly five hours of public comment about a potential annexation of the Willowbrook development on Tuesday.

This public hearing had a larger audience than any previous hearings in Star, according to Mayor Trevor Chadwick. On the hearing sign-up sheet, 327 people said they were against the annexation — 37 of those people asked to speak.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press.

Reporter

