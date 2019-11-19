CALDWELL — A Star Middle School principal facing charges connected with alleged injury to a child was granted a modification to his no-contact order against children Monday.
Tony Nelson, 50, faces two counts of felony injury to a child. His wife, Pamela Nelson, 49, faces three counts of the same charge. Both were indicted by a grand jury on May 9 and have since bonded out of jail.
In Monday’s ruling, 3rd District Judge Gene Petty granted a no-contact order modification so Nelson could write to or speak with his five biological children via telephone, according to Canyon County court minutes.
A motion hearing is set for Nov. 25 to discuss the possibility of further amending the no-contact order.
Prosecutors claimed the Nelsons withheld food from two adopted children, who became malnourished. Tony Nelson is accused of keeping a child in a room and leaving bruises on the child’s backside. Prosecutors say Pamela Nelson hit a child with a wooden spoon, which left bruises on the child’s buttocks.
At the time, a no-contact order was placed against Tony Nelson barring him from having contact with any children, including his five biological children.
Nelson was on unpaid administrative leave at the middle school in May, according to Eric Exline, school district spokesman. The Idaho Press did not receive comment on Nelson’s current job status by print deadline Tuesday. In June, Nelson’s attorney, Michael Barlett, asked Petty to modify the no contact order so Nelson could return to work.
At the time, Petty said he understood the difficulties of losing a job in the face of criminal charges and would be willing to modify the no-contact order to allow Nelson to return to work as long as he did not have direct contact with minors.
The judge offered to give Barlett time to make suggested amendments to the no-contact order, which the judge would then approve. Bartlett said he would be in contact with school staff to form a plan.
The ruling appears to be the first modification to Nelson’s no-contact order with children, according to the Idaho online courts repository.
Pamela Nelson’s next court hearing is also set for Nov. 25.