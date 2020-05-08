EMMETT — A 61-year-old Star man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 16 south of Emmett.
The Idaho State Police responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 111, according to a news release from the agency.
Ronald Burlile was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Highway 16 when he attempted to pass a 2012 Freightliner truck driven by 20-year-old Christian Mehiel of Caldwell. Burlile’s vehicle struck Mehiel’s truck and then rolled, landing in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes, according to the release.
Burlile was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.
First responders took a juvenile passenger from the Tahoe by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The juvenile passenger wore a seat belt, according to the release.
Mehiel was wearing a seat belt and did not go to the hospital. Burlile was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
The crash shut down Highway 16 for three hours, and it remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.