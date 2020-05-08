EMMETT — One person died Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 south of Emmett.
The Idaho State Police responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 111, according to a news release from the agency. Ronald Burlile, 61, of Star was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Highway 16 when he attempted to pass a 2012 Freightliner truck driven by 20-year-old Christian Mehiel of Caldwell. Burlile’s vehicle struck Mehiel’s truck, and Burlile’s vehicle rolled, and landed in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes, according to the release.
Burlile was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle. First responders took a juvenile passenger from the vehicle to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The juvenile passenger wore a seat belt, according to the release.
Mehiel was wearing a seat belt and did not go to the hospital.
The crash shut down Highway 16 for three hours, and it remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.