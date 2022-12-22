...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A group of stakeholders representing outdoor recreationists, cattlemen, farmers and outfitters have crafted draft legislation to reduce the severity of punishments for damaging state endowment land, with the intention of improving enforcement and education around the issue.
Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief for Idaho Department of Lands, presented the draft bill to the State Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday, seeking approval for the department to officially support it.
“At the end of the day, our goal with this legislation is to curb the damage so we can keep endowment land open for public access,” Phillips told the Land Board.
While the board’s members were generally supportive of the legislation’s concept, they decided to hold off on officially supporting it until they can see how the bill develops.
The proposed legislation would allow law enforcement to issue warning tickets for minor first-time offenses. Currently, the only way to address destructive behavior on endowment lands is the state criminal trespass law, Phillips said.
Penalties for violating the state's trespass law are up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
“This is a sledgehammer,” he said. “It’s a heavy-handed measure that allows for a misdemeanor or felony charge, and it’s often too severe for relatively minor abuses to endowment lands, such as cutting a lock on a gate or locking a gate that should be open.”
For a second violation of rules, the bill proposes a $250 fine.
Phillips told board members that in the past, the Department of Lands has learned that, given the steep criminal trespass consequences, law enforcement often doesn’t want to issue tickets. If passed, the new law would still allow for criminal trespass charges in “egregious cases.”
For some repeat violators, a court may also require they attend boating, off-road, or snowmobile operator education classes through the parks and recreation department, according to the draft bill.
“If Billy Knucklehead goes out and does something he shouldn’t be doing on state endowment land, he’s held accountable under this statute,” Phillips said. “It allows us to tell that story of what happens when you do things that are prohibited on endowment land.”
The draft bill was principally authored by David Claiborne of the Idaho State ATV Association in collaboration with the Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, Idaho Recreation Council, Idaho Sportsmen, Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association, along with the Department of Lands and Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
The members of the board — currently Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and State Controller Brandon Woolf — voiced support of the concept, but didn’t want to support the draft bill before seeing the text that will be introduced when the Legislature convenes in January.
Ybarra, who lost her bid for reelection in the November election, said, “Even though I’m not going to be here, I’m just a little uncomfortable voting for something that I’m not going to get to see or know what those changes are moving forward. It’s just a little ambiguous for me.”
Little said he’d like the newly elected constitutional officers to take a look at the proposed legislation before making a decision on whether the department should formally advocate for it — these new officers and Land Board members will be Phil McGrane as secretary of state, Raúl Labrador as attorney general, and Debbie Critchfield as superintendent of public instruction.
Little also said he didn’t think the department’s support would be necessary for the bill’s success.
“All we’re saying is we sure as heck don’t oppose it,” Little said. “We’re for the concept. There’s a pretty good list of supporters there. No disrespect to the department of lands, but I think this maybe is going to have legs under it with or without the department of lands.”