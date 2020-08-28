NAMPA — With Canyon County still in the highest risk category for the spread of COVID-19, local health officials and community leaders shared what information they have on the pandemic's impacts in the county.
The city of Nampa hosted two panels Thursday night at the Nampa Civic Center to discuss how COVID-19 impacts Nampa's health and economy. Attendees were allowed to join in-person or stream the event online.
About 30 people attended the event in person. Face masks were available for people who arrived without one. About eight attendees refused to wear a mask, and were asked to sit on the far side of the conference room away from the people who were wearing masks. All eight attendees refused to sit in that section.
While the panelists answered questions, attendees also were asked to answer some online questions about how they have responded to the pandemic, and give feedback on the city's response. The website allowed attendees to submit their own questions and comments; Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said the city was not aware of that feature, and panelists did not have time to address the comments, which caused some frustration.
HEALTH
Before the first panel, Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg provided an update on the pandemic. According to the health district's website, Nampa has recorded more than 3,600 of Canyon County's 7,004 total reported COVID-19 cases. The county's positive test rate is about 13%, Zogg said. Saint Alphonsus Nampa President Travis Leach later said Saint Al's tests in Canyon County were coming back with about 17% positive.
Canyon County is still in the highest risk category with uncontrolled community spread, Zogg said. She said the health district's goal is to reduce the positive test rate to 5%, which would indicate a much slower level of community spread.
"We are still experiencing a COVID-19 pandemic," Zogg said.
Zogg explained that for community spread to be held in check, the area would need to see two to three incubation periods pass without new cases. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two to 14 days, so that would mean 28 to 42 days, without a new case.
"That hasn't happened," she said. "On a bright note, we are seeing a reduction in new cases and positive tests."
Health officials from the first panel agreed that medical professionals are constantly learning new things about the disease.
St. Luke's physician Michaela Schulte said that, looking back at the HIV epidemic of the 1980s and comparing that to COVID-19, health care providers have learned as much about COVID-19 in six months as they did about HIV in six years. In another six months, medical professionals will likely know much more about COVID-19 than they do now, she said.
Saint Al's physician Mark Nassir said the most common treatments for the disease are supportive therapy, hydration and antiviral medicines. He said more research is being done on antibody therapy from plasma donations.
The officials addressed more misconceptions about the pandemic, including about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. Schulte said the drug has not been shown to be reliably helpful in trials.
"As much as I would like to have a magic bullet here … it has not shown that level of success that we are looking for," Schulte said.
Terry Reilly physician Chris Partridge added that some over-the-counter medicines such as Vitamin C and Zinc might make patients feel better, but are not a cure.
Saltzer physician Erik Richardson addressed the controversy surrounding masks. He said he believes the controversy stems from the medical community's lack of understanding surrounding masks' ability to slow the spread of the virus early on in the pandemic. However, he said there is empiric evidence that countries that did not see high COVID-19 cases or deaths were able to keep their cases low because their residents wore face masks.
"A great example is Taiwan, which has about 22 million people, who had a total of about 400 cases and seven deaths," he said, noting that the country used good testing and contact tracing and that it has a culture mask wearing.
ECONOMY
The economy panelists came from a range of different business backgrounds and reported a wide range of effects the pandemic.
Jalapeño's Bar and Grill owner Irma Valdivia said the pandemic had a negative financial impact on her business; Materne's human resources director Brian Gunnell said while Materne has seen a surge in demand for its product GoGo SqueeZ, it has been costly to adapt to new business practices required by the pandemic.
All five panelists said they have implemented mask policies at their businesses.
Valdivia said her employees are sometimes harassed by customers for wearing masks. Jalapeno's requires masks for staff and asks customers to wear masks when they are inside the restaurant and not at their table. She related the story of a customer who refused to give his order unless she or her employee took off their mask, and when they both refused, he got angry.
"He said, 'Look lady, I'm strapped. I don't need a mask and you don't have to wear a mask around me; I'm strapped,'" she said. At first, Valdivia didn't recognize that the man was saying he was armed.
"This one hit me hard and made me, for the first time, fear for our safety," she said, noting that her employee who first dealt with the customer is in her early 20s.
Gunnell said the pandemic has caused Materne to examine everything it does, including how to train while social distancing. Leach said he expects the pandemic to have a long-lasting impact on businesses.
Leach said there is a misconception that hospitals are profiting from the pandemic; most hospitals are devoting some of their most expensive resources to treat a higher number of patients, which is hurting their finances.
After cases started to spread in New York and in the Seattle area, hospitals nationwide took drastic steps to prepare for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.
"We had to stop any elective surgeries, stop letting people into hospitals. We had to retool every single aspect of our existence," Leach said. "We have experienced significant financial shortfalls."
Jalapeno's received federal funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped the restaurant early on, Valdivia said. She is figuring out how to navigate her business's finances going forward.
"That money is long gone, and COVID is not," she said.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Enrique Rivera noted some positives to come out of the pandemic, including that some businesses are more open to new strategies, such as e-commerce, and are taking a harder look at their expenses, and they may adopt some of these models permanently.
Nampa Chamber of Commerce CEO Mitch Minnette said charitable collaboration has also increased.
Leach said that Saint Al's receives gifts and donations almost every day, and mentioned one donation of about 2,500 masks from D&B Supply.
"That’s the kind of stuff that is literally life-saving," Leach said. "Every day it is humbling to see people give out of the goodness of their hearts."