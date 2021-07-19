BOISE — The Treasure Valley’s air quality outlook has officially moved from yellow, or “moderate,” to orange, or “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Stage 1 air quality alert for the valley.
The predicted air quality index on Tuesday is 110, which is well into the orange category.
“We’re anticipating the levels this week, based on everything we’re seeing, to be in that orange category throughout the week,” said Michael Toole, airshed coordinator for the DEQ. “So we issued Stage 1 for five counties.” Those counties are Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington.
Stage 1 restrictions forbid all outdoor open burning, including trash burning, yard waste burning, campfires and weed control fires along fence lines and ditch banks.
Toole said the valley has been “hovering” high in the yellow range already. “We have seen hourly levels in the orange, and have seen a couple days barely reach that orange,” he said. Monday even saw a few hourly readings jump up into the red, or “unhealthy,” category.
“We anticipate low- to mid-orange rates through the week, so it’s not a huge jump if you look at the numbers, but it’s enough to push us into that orange category,” Toole said.
When air quality hits the orange level, at an AQI of 101 to 150, members of sensitive groups — including those who are elderly, children, or those with respiratory conditions — may experience health effects from exposure to the smoke. Red air quality levels, at 151-200, mean everyone may begin to experience health effects.
“We’ve kind of reached that level where we need everybody to be aware of it now,” Toole said. “We’re so dependent on weather here, and the weather we’ve had has not been favorable for either fires or smoke. It’s just kind of a bad situation.” Over the new few days, he said, a monsoonal weather pattern could bring dry lightning storms setting off more new wildfires.
“We still have at least two to three months of potential fire weather,” he said. “So this could be an exceptionally long summer we’re looking at. It could fluctuate from day to day, but I think the smoke’s going to be here for quite a while, for the immediate future at least.”
People should limit extended exposure to the smoke by staying indoors, he said; those with sensitivities should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. “If you can reduce your exposure to it, that should only help you with the smoke and what it can cause.”
The DEQ also advises limiting driving and combining trips and errands to avoid worsening air quality during this time.
The Stage 1 restrictions, issued late Monday for the five southwestern Idaho counties, will be evaluated again on Friday, Toole said.